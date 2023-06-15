Nuggets' Christian Braun Wins NBA Title a Year After Winning NCAA — and 3 High School Titles Before That!

Christian Braun is on fire!

The Denver Nuggets rookie is celebrating his first NBA Championship this week, just one year after he and the Kansas Jayhawks won the NCAA Men’s National Championship.



And the titles don't stop there: Braun, 22, won three consecutive state championships playing for the Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland, Kansas during his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

The secret is simple, really: “Winning is obviously more fun,” the Nuggets shooting guard told reporters who asked about his historic run of winning during the NBA Finals.

Braun is now the fifth person in NBA history to win a championship in his rookie season following an NCAA title at his alma mater. The impressive streak puts him in company with NBA champs like Bill Russell, Henry Bibby, Magic Johnson and Billy Thompson.

Christian Braun. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Christian Braun. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The former “Mr. Kansas Basketball” honoree has even been honored with his own “Christian Braun Day” at his old high school, where he led the Huskies with nearly 30 points per game.

As a college player at Kansas, the budding star eclipsed the elusive 1,000-point mark in his three years with the Jayhawks, helping his team win the 2022 NCAA title before the Nuggets selected him 21st overall in last year’s NBA Draft.

Braun proved to be one of the final pieces of the puzzle for Denver, who have contended for titles in recent years with the rise of dynamic duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.



Braun came off the bench for Denver during the regular season, but saved his best for when it mattered most. In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Braun went seven-for-eight shooting and dropped 15 clutch points on the Miami Heat.

Christian Braun. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After that game, Jokic credited Braun for the team’s victory. "He won us the game,” the NBA MVP said, according to NBC Sports. After that critical Game 3, the Nuggets never looked back, winning the last three games of the series to become champions for the first time in the franchise’s 47-year history.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better spot to be in,” Braun said days before the finals began. “I’m blessed to have two years in a row playing at the highest level and winning at the highest level.”