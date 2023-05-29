Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of 4-Month-Old Daughter Esti's Giggles: 'Theeee Best'

The cookbook author and model welcomed her third child with husband John Legend on Jan. 13

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 29, 2023 02:54 PM
Chrissy Tiegen baby giggles
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty 

Chrissy Teigen's baby daughter Esti has one cute laugh!

On Monday, the model and cookbook author, 37, posted a sweet video of her 4-month-old daughter Esti to her Instagram showing the infant's adorable giggles.

In the video, Teigen looked over Esti as the baby girl — dressed in floral pajamas and a neckerchief — rested on a grey blanket. As Teigen said "yay" and wiggled her legs, Esti chuckled in response.

"Baby giggles are theeee best," the mom of three captioned the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Esti, Teigen shares son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 7, with husband John Legend. The couple welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend, 44, confirming the news at a private concert.

Since then, Teigen has been posting pictures of Esti on social media, including one she uploaded in April of herself and her daughter in the bath.

"A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars, but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !" Teigen captioned her Instagram post. She also posted an adorable clip of her 3-month-old with her hand in her mouth on her Instagram Story, writing, "Baby girl discovers fingers."

In March, Teigen discussed with PEOPLE her newfound confidence since welcoming her third baby.

"It's easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it," said Teigen of her growing family. "You're just not so on edge and worried, and you're also not worried about what other people have to say as much."

"You don't take parenting advice from everybody like before. I do not accept being shamed about anything," she added.

"A lot of people think that they're experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you're doing]," Teigen continued. "I mean, we've seen everything happen. We've dealt with the stitches. We've had a toe almost come off. We've had broken bones. We've seen it all. It's fine."

Related Articles
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Cried for 2 Days’ After 10 Days Away from Her Kids While on Tour with Travis Barker
Ail Astin with dad Sean Astin and friends from Harvard!
Sean Astin and His Daughter Talk Her Future Aspirations After Harvard Masters Graduation (Exclusive)
Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator
Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator as Sister Bindi's Daughter Grace Looks on: Watch
Erin Napier showcases her 2 daughters
Erin Napier Says Daughters Helen and Mae Are 'Becoming a Team': 'Fascinating to Watch'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Her Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda: ‘Sweetest Little Girl’
Bindi Irwin + Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Grace Visiting the Great Barrier Reef
Morgan Chesky and his wife Olivia pose with their newborn baby
NBC News' Morgan Chesky Welcomes Baby Girl Eleanor Mae: 'Safe to Say We're All in Love'
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She’s a 'Little Bit of a Momager’ to Her Rising-Star Sons: ‘My Baby Men’ (Exclusive)
Aoki Lee Simmons Graduation
Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Lee Graduates from Harvard: 'Proud and Relieved' (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares the Heartfelt Gift She Gives to Each of Her Kids on Their Birthdays: ‘They’ll Appreciate This’
Maroon 5 - Middle Ground (Official Music Video)
Adam Levine’s Family Makes Rare Guest Appearance in Maroon 5 Music Video: Watch
Lily Aldridge Daughter
Lily Aldridge Says Daughter, 10, Tried on Her Met Gala Looks Ahead of Big Event: 'So Excited' (Exclusive)
Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco baby Matilda
Tom Pelphrey Says Fatherhood 'Feels Really Intuitive to Me': 'I Am the King of Swaddling' (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Admits Feeling 'Less Connected' to Baby Son as She Says Surrogacy Was 'Hard for Me'
Bode Miller attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky
Bode Miller Makes Son Run Hills After He Quit Soccer Team: 'Teaching Our Kids to Never Quit'