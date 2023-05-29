Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of 4-Month-Old Daughter Esti's Giggles: 'Theeee Best'

Chrissy Teigen's baby daughter Esti has one cute laugh!

On Monday, the model and cookbook author, 37, posted a sweet video of her 4-month-old daughter Esti to her Instagram showing the infant's adorable giggles.

In the video, Teigen looked over Esti as the baby girl — dressed in floral pajamas and a neckerchief — rested on a grey blanket. As Teigen said "yay" and wiggled her legs, Esti chuckled in response.

"Baby giggles are theeee best," the mom of three captioned the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Esti, Teigen shares son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 7, with husband John Legend. The couple welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend, 44, confirming the news at a private concert.

Since then, Teigen has been posting pictures of Esti on social media, including one she uploaded in April of herself and her daughter in the bath.

"A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars, but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !" Teigen captioned her Instagram post. She also posted an adorable clip of her 3-month-old with her hand in her mouth on her Instagram Story, writing, "Baby girl discovers fingers."

In March, Teigen discussed with PEOPLE her newfound confidence since welcoming her third baby.

"It's easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it," said Teigen of her growing family. "You're just not so on edge and worried, and you're also not worried about what other people have to say as much."

"You don't take parenting advice from everybody like before. I do not accept being shamed about anything," she added.

"A lot of people think that they're experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you're doing]," Teigen continued. "I mean, we've seen everything happen. We've dealt with the stitches. We've had a toe almost come off. We've had broken bones. We've seen it all. It's fine."

