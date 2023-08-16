Chrissy Teigen's 7-Month-Old Daughter Is Taking After Her Mom as They Watch Reality TV Together

The cookbook author and model welcomed her third baby in January with husband John Legend

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 16, 2023 03:44PM EDT
chrissy teigen baby loves reality tv
Photo:

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty, Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is passing her love of Bravo onto her younger daughter.

On Wednesday, the Cravings cookbook author and model, 37, shared a photo to her Instagram Story of her daughter Esti Maxine, 7 months, sitting in her baby bouncer as the two watched TV together.

On the screen, Below Deck alums Kate Chastain, 40, and Captain Lee Rosbach, 73, talk together on their new show Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate as Esti stares at the television and bounces up and down.

Teigen, who has often commented on her love of reality television (especially Bravo), sits further back and snaps a picture of the cute moment.

Teigen and her husband John Legend, 44, share four kids together — sons Wren Alexander, 7 weeks, and Miles Theodore, 5, and daughters Esti and Luna Simone, 7.

Earlier this week, the Grammy Award winner shared an adorable video of his daughter Esti as she shared her first word. In the cute clip, the "All of Me" singer is heard asking his daughter, “What’s my name? What’s my name?” as she sat on a sofa making different noises. 

The question made Esti flash a big smile. Teigen then asked her daughter, “What’s daddy’s name? Dada?” 

“Dada,” Esti replied, which caused Legend to shout out in excitement.  “Oh man,” said Teigen. “We got it on tape!” said Legend. “Caught on tape baby, caught on tape,” he continued as he flipped the camera around to face him.

Earlier this summer, Teigen shared a relatable mom moment when she tried to take a photo of her four kids together. In one shot, Teigen held Wren while Miles made a crazy face for the camera. Luna smiled sweetly while Esti looked off to the side.

In the second photo, the kids all make different faces, not looking at the camera. "'One with all my babies' never works 😭," Teigen hilariously captioned the photos.

It's not the only family photo that Teigen has shared this summer. For the Fourth of July, the Cravings cookbook author posted an adorable Reel of all four of her kids as they dressed in matching outfits. Teigen joked that she posted a muted video because she and her EGOT winner husband wanted to protect viewers "from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises."

