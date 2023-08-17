Chrissy Teigen Is ‘So Proud’ After Taking Her First Group Fitness Class in Years

"I haven’t done a workout class in years because I am embarrassed," the model and author said after hitting a West Hollywood Pilates with daughter Luna

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 17, 2023 10:52AM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Instagram Speir Pilates 08 16 23
Chrissy Teigen joins a Pilates class in West Hollywood. Photo:

SPEIR PILATES/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen joined a Pilates workout class in West Hollywood Wednesday, a step toward conquering the self-consciousness that she said kept her away from group fitness.

“So proud of the us!!” Teigen, 37, wrote on her instagram stories. The model shared a mirror selfie with her classmates, while daughter Luna Simone, 8, sat on a Pilates reformer in the center of the photo, flashing double peace signs.

“I haven’t done a workout class in years because I am embarrassed 😬,” she admitted. “And I really haven’t worked out for 😬😬😬:” she wrote, using the “grimacing” emoji to imply that it’s been awhile since she exercised.

But now she’s back at it — and it sounds like Teigen is going to stick with Pilates.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Speir Pilates 08 16 23
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna came along as the model took a Pilates class.

SPEIR PILATES/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“So excited to call @andreaspeir our workout queen for the foreseeable future!” Teigen wrote.

Speir shared the photo to her studio’s Instagram page, adding, “There’s no better motivation than sweating it out with your friends! 🔥”

The model and cookbook author has been poking fun at her appearance lately on her Instagram, sharing a shot of herself in a bathing suit and writing, “never had a waist, what a waste.”

It’s been a busy 2023 for Teigen and husband John Legend, 44, who welcomed two children this year: daughter Esti, now 8 months, and son Wren Alexander, 2 months, whom they welcomed via surrogate. The two joined Luna and son Miles Theodore, 5.

And while Teigen is working on a fitness routine, Legend is working on getting daughter Esti to say his name.

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a sweet video on Instagram where he’s heard asking his daughter, “What’s my name? What’s my name?” as she sits on a sofa making different noises. 

The question makes Esti smile.

Teigen then asks their daughter, “What’s daddy’s name? Dada?” 

“Dada,” Esti replied, which caused Legend to shout out in excitement. 

“We got it on tape!” said Legend. “Caught on tape baby, caught on tape,” he continued as he flipped the camera around to face him.

Unfortunately, Legend's enthusiasm scared little Esti, who then burst into tears. “She’s crying!” said Legend. 

“DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her 😂🥹,” he captioned the video.

Related Articles
Blac Chyna Instagram 08 06 23
Blac Chyna Says Her Cosmetic Surgeries Didn't Represent Who She Was 'Internally'
Leanne Hainsby
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby Celebrates One Year of Sobriety: 'Best Decision I Made for Myself'
Sarah Rasby
Young Mom Becomes Twin Sister's Caretaker at 35 After Cardiac Event: ‘The World Stopped Moving for Me’ (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown’s Team 'Censors' Her Social Media to Be More Positive and to 'Protect' Her Mental Health
chrissy teigen baby loves reality tv
Chrissy Teigen's 7-Month-Old Daughter Is Taking After Her Mom as They Watch Reality TV Together
12-Year-Old Boy Who Was Told He's 'Exaggerating' Symptoms Paralyzed Moments After Being Discharged from Hospital
12-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed Moments After Leaving Hospital Where Doctors Thought He Was 'Exaggerating' Symptoms
KJ Apa as Archie Andrews,
KJ Apa Says Shirtless ‘Riverdale’ Scenes Took a Toll on Him: ‘It Can Mess with Your Head’
Kaley Cuoco Has Carpal Tunnel from Holding Her Baby
Kaley Cuoco Has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome from Holding Her Baby — But She Won't Let It Stop Her from Hitting the Gym
EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes works up a sweat as he is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes Seen Leaving Gym in Los Angeles After Working Up a Sweat
Lexi Reed Weight Loss
Lexi Reed Reveals 42-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Feels So Good to Be Back on Track’
Christopher Meloni Reflects on 'Dark' Impact of Lyme Disease
Christopher Meloni Stars in New Lyme Disease PSA, Reflects on Its 'Dark' Impact on His Family (Exclusive)
Jenna Jameson Talks Her Weight Loss Journey Through Keto and Intermittent Fasting
Jenna Jameson Attributes Recent Weight Loss to Keto, Intermittent Fasting: ‘The Weight’s Falling Off’
Nate Berkus Reveals Psoriasis Diagnosis After Nearly a Decade: âIt Can Be Depressingâ
Nate Berkus Reveals Psoriasis Diagnosis After Nearly a Decade: 'It Can Be Depressing' (Exclusive)
Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Christina Applegate Spreads Her “FU MS” Message Two Years After Diagnosis Through Cane Collaboration (Exclusive)
Buddy Valastro Cake
Buddy Valastro Gives Update on His Impaled Hand: 'My Hands Are Everything'
Hoda Kotb on Monday, July 31, 2023
Hoda Kotb Says She Isn’t 'Worried' About Aging: '59 Is an Amazing Year'