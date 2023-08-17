Chrissy Teigen joined a Pilates workout class in West Hollywood Wednesday, a step toward conquering the self-consciousness that she said kept her away from group fitness.

“So proud of the us!!” Teigen, 37, wrote on her instagram stories. The model shared a mirror selfie with her classmates, while daughter Luna Simone, 8, sat on a Pilates reformer in the center of the photo, flashing double peace signs.

“I haven’t done a workout class in years because I am embarrassed 😬,” she admitted. “And I really haven’t worked out for 😬😬😬:” she wrote, using the “grimacing” emoji to imply that it’s been awhile since she exercised.

But now she’s back at it — and it sounds like Teigen is going to stick with Pilates.

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna came along as the model took a Pilates class. SPEIR PILATES/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“So excited to call @andreaspeir our workout queen for the foreseeable future!” Teigen wrote.

Speir shared the photo to her studio’s Instagram page, adding, “There’s no better motivation than sweating it out with your friends! 🔥”

The model and cookbook author has been poking fun at her appearance lately on her Instagram, sharing a shot of herself in a bathing suit and writing, “never had a waist, what a waste.”

It’s been a busy 2023 for Teigen and husband John Legend, 44, who welcomed two children this year: daughter Esti, now 8 months, and son Wren Alexander, 2 months, whom they welcomed via surrogate. The two joined Luna and son Miles Theodore, 5.

And while Teigen is working on a fitness routine, Legend is working on getting daughter Esti to say his name.

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a sweet video on Instagram where he’s heard asking his daughter, “What’s my name? What’s my name?” as she sits on a sofa making different noises.

The question makes Esti smile.

Teigen then asks their daughter, “What’s daddy’s name? Dada?”

“Dada,” Esti replied, which caused Legend to shout out in excitement.

“We got it on tape!” said Legend. “Caught on tape baby, caught on tape,” he continued as he flipped the camera around to face him.

Unfortunately, Legend's enthusiasm scared little Esti, who then burst into tears. “She’s crying!” said Legend.

“DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her 😂🥹,” he captioned the video.

