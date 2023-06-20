Chrissy Teigen Wears Chic Yellow Dress for ‘Day Date’ with Her Pet Pooch Petey

Chrissy Teigen dressed to the nines for some alone time with her favorite pooch.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a carousel of photos of her “day date” with her pup Petey, along with some special guests to encourage pet adoption.

Sharing a photo in a bright yellow mini dress with matching heels, Teigen smiled widely at the camera as she posed beside Petey, who lounged calmly on the floor near her feet. In another shot, her precious dog stood up on two legs to give her a sweet kiss in the kitchen as she held his paws.

However, it appeared that the pair had some date crashers, as the TV personality could be seen happily carrying a brown and white puppy outdoors and getting some cuddles with that pup and another cute black and white one on the sofa.

Chrissy Teigen/instagram

“day date with my big boy, petey!,” she captioned the photos, adding, “the beauties (and many more!) on my last two slides are up for adoption from wonderful @wagsandwalks rescue!!”

Teigen and husband John Legend are no strangers to adopting pups. They adopted Petey as a puppy in 2020 with help from Ellen DeGeneres, who informed them about eight puppies who had been rescued, along with their mother and father, by The Wagmore Pet Hotel & Spa. The animals had been in desperate need of funds and families that would take them in at the time.

Upon seeing the talk show host’s call for help, Teigen and Legend looked into adopting one of the puppies, and their hearts were stolen by little Petey, who they named after the parakeet in Dumb and Dumber, according to Teigen.

“Thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. this little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!” Teigen shared on Instagram after the adoption, along with photos of Petey and her daughter Luna Simone, 7.

A year later, the family adopted another pup, a Basset Hound puppy named Pearl, after the death of their beloved 10-year-old French bulldog Pippa.

"I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, Jell-O mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much," Teigen said. "Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home."

Teigen and Legend adopted Pippa over the Fourth of July weekend in 2011, picking up the pooch from a breeder in the Sunshine State. She was the second animal to join the couple's pack of pets alongside Legend's bulldog, Puddy, who died back in 2018.

The pair would go on to expand their menagerie throughout the years, welcoming Penny the French bulldog, Paul/Pablo the English bulldog, Sebastian the bearded dragon, Peanut Butter the hamster, and two birds named Jasmine and Aladdin.

