Chrissy Teigen Visits Barbie Dream House AirBnB After Welcoming Fourth Baby

Chrissy Teigen's busy week included a stop at Barbie's house.

Just a day after announcing that her and John Legend's fourth baby arrived via surrogate, the Cravings author, 37, visited the Barbie Dream House Airbnb. She shared a photo from inside the elaborate pink house in Malibu, California on her Instagram Story.

"Guess where I am!!!" Teigen dared her followers. She gave the answer away by tagging Airbnb's Instagram account.

Teigen also shared a video of her son Miles Theodore, 4, wearing Ken's cowboy boots and hat. The little one tripped over his own feet and laughed as he slipped out of one of the cowboy boots.

Inside the Barbie Dream House AirBnB. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, Airbnb began accepting reservations for the private Malibu mansion, which was previously available to rent in 2019. This time, the mansion is only available for individual one-night stays on July 21 and 22, the same weekend the Margot Robbie-starring Barbie movie hits theaters. The house was also decked out in a Western theme, with Ken replacing Barbie as the host.

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” Ken shared in Airbnb’s announcement. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind —dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? — digs.”

Teigen and Legend, 44, surprisingly announced they welcomed their fourth child, Wren Alexander Stephens, on Wednesday. Wren was born via surrogate on June 19, just five months after the singer and model welcomed their daughter Esti Maxine. The couple is also parents to Miles and daughter Luna Simone, 7.

Around the time Legend and Teigen learned they were expecting Esti, they met "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra," Teigen wrote in an Instagram post. After the first embryo did not survive, Alexandra "fought to get ready for a second transfer." While Teigen reached "the safe zone of my own pregnancy," Alexandra became pregnant with Wren.

Chrissy Teigen. Paul Morigi/Getty

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love," Teigen wrote. She went on to thank Alexandra for "this incredible gift you have given us," and included a photo of herself kissing Alexandra's baby bump.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens," Teigen wrote. "Our hearts, our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Legend also published a family photo on his own Instagram page. He held Esti and Wren in his arms, with Miles and Luna standing by his side. His post also included a close-up photo of Wren, showing his adorable head of hair. "Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love," the "All of Me" singer captioned the post.