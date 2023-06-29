Chrissy Teigen Visits Barbie Dream House AirBnB After Welcoming Fourth Baby

The 'Cravings' author and her son Miles visited the all-pink Malibu mansion the day after announcing her son Wren's birth

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 08:54PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Barbie house visit
Chrissy Teigen and the Barbie Dream House mansion. Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Joyce Lee/AirBNB

Chrissy Teigen's busy week included a stop at Barbie's house. 

Just a day after announcing that her and John Legend's fourth baby arrived via surrogate, the Cravings author, 37, visited the Barbie Dream House Airbnb. She shared a photo from inside the elaborate pink house in Malibu, California on her Instagram Story. 

"Guess where I am!!!" Teigen dared her followers. She gave the answer away by tagging Airbnb's Instagram account.

Teigen also shared a video of her son Miles Theodore, 4, wearing Ken's cowboy boots and hat. The little one tripped over his own feet and laughed as he slipped out of one of the cowboy boots.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Inside the Barbie Dream House AirBnB.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, Airbnb began accepting reservations for the private Malibu mansion, which was previously available to rent in 2019. This time, the mansion is only available for individual one-night stays on July 21 and 22, the same weekend the Margot Robbie-starring Barbie movie hits theaters. The house was also decked out in a Western theme, with Ken replacing Barbie as the host. 

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” Ken shared in Airbnb’s announcement. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind —dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? — digs.”

Teigen and Legend, 44, surprisingly announced they welcomed their fourth child, Wren Alexander Stephens, on Wednesday. Wren was born via surrogate on June 19, just five months after the singer and model welcomed their daughter Esti Maxine. The couple is also parents to Miles and daughter Luna Simone, 7. 

Around the time Legend and Teigen learned they were expecting Esti, they met "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra," Teigen wrote in an Instagram post. After the first embryo did not survive, Alexandra "fought to get ready for a second transfer." While Teigen reached "the safe zone of my own pregnancy," Alexandra became pregnant with Wren. 

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023
Chrissy Teigen.

Paul Morigi/Getty

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love," Teigen wrote. She went on to thank Alexandra for "this incredible gift you have given us," and included a photo of herself kissing Alexandra's baby bump

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens," Teigen wrote. "Our hearts, our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Legend also published a family photo on his own Instagram page. He held Esti and Wren in his arms, with Miles and Luna standing by his side. His post also included a close-up photo of Wren, showing his adorable head of hair. "Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love," the "All of Me" singer captioned the post. 

Related Articles
Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles
Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland to Build Permanent Housing Complex for the Homeless of Houston
Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar go out for ice cream with family in Malibu.
Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Get Ice Cream in Malibu After Welcoming First Baby
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Margot Robbie Teases Possibility of 'Barbie' Sequels: 'It Could Go a Million Different Directions'
Arik Armstead
49ers' Arik Armstead Says He and His Teammates Bond Over Their 'Softer Side' as Fathers (Exclusive)
And Just Like That Press Imagery
The Most Amazing Closet on ‘And Just Like That’ Doesn’t Belong to Carrie Bradshaw (Exclusive)
john legend and kids
The Sweetest Photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 4 Kids
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Double Recalls Top-Secret Experience on Set: 'I Barely Know What the Movie Is About'
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb
You Can Now Book a Stay in Barbie's Malibu Dream House — But Your Host Will Be Just Ken
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and 300 More Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Report
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Over 300 Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Reports
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes
Christina Hall poses for a portrait at her home undergoing renovation.
Christina Hall Says She's Open to Moving Again Amid Renovations in Newport Beach Home: 'Who Knows'
One-Off Deal: Sleeping Pillow Tout
These Pillows Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ — and They’re Doubly Discounted to Just $11 Apiece at Amazon
The Bear Season 2 Bar Keepers Friend Tout
'The Bear' Shouted Out This $7 Powdered Cleanser Shoppers Call 'the Stuff of Miracles'
Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon for $130 Right Now
Margot Robbie; Barbie Trailer Shot of Foot Leaving Shoe
Margot Robbie Reveals the Secret Behind Her Viral ‘Barbie’ High Heel Scene