Chrissy Teigen Shares Topless Selfie During Mammogram, Breast Ultrasound

Chrissy Teigen is staying on top of her routine screenings — and she’s bringing her fans with her.

On Thursday, the model and cookbook author, 37, posted a topless photo on Instagram, documenting the moment she received a mammogram and breast ultrasound at the doctor’s office.

“Mammogram/boob ultrasound reminder!” she captioned the post. “When else do you get to see your boob as a one inch steak!? Ultrasound also comes with free titty lotion good for the entire day!!”

Mammograms are vital for early detection of breast cancer, which affects one in eight women in the United States. Additionally, breast ultrasounds are used to show certain changes, like fluid-filled cysts, that can be harder to see on mammograms.

In May, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended age for screening for breast cancer after an increase in younger diagnoses. The task force stated that science now shows all women — including those at average risk — should start getting screened every other year at age 40, which could result in 19 percent more lives being saved.

In addition to staying on top of routine screenings, health officials advise women of all ages to practice "breast self-awareness," which means becoming familiar with how a person's own breasts normally look and feel, so they will be more likely to recognize anything out of the ordinary when doing a breast self-examination.

Teigen is known for being an open book on social media, even when it comes to her regular health exams. Last month, she shared on her Instagram Stories that she was preparing for her first colonoscopy.

“Soon there's going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don't get checked,” she explained. “And we don't get checked because we're not told to. You think that your parents are the ones that get checked.”

“I have my first colonoscopy tomorrow because I was told by my doctor that people are getting it younger and younger and they should go in earlier and earlier to get checked now,” Teigen said at the time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people get regularly screened for colon cancer every ten years once they turn 45 — but earlier, and more frequent screenings are recommended if someone has an inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis), or a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps, among other pre-existing conditions.

On a lighter note, the mom of four ironically pointed out: “My number one question is, you see me every day. I wear a black Hanro bra and black leggings every day. And for some reason, on the day that I have to take this wild amount of colon cleanse pills, I chose to wear white pants and a white bra.”

“Just being a big risk-taker today,” she jokingly added.

