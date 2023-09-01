Chrissy Teigen Talks 'Complete Mom Desire to Create a Better World for All Children': 'Very Special' (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen's journey as a mom has underscored the importance to her of giving back.

Speaking with PEOPLE to celebrate the launch of the Wonderfold W2 and W4 Petal Pop Stroller Wagon, specially designed by Teigen to fit up to four children and features a custom floral blooms print, Teigen opens up about why this partnership — the proceeds of which will give back to Baby2Baby, a national non-profit organization that provides basic essentials to children living in poverty — is so close to her heart as a mom of four.

"I have been a long-time supporter of Baby2Baby. I think when I first became a mother, I really started to have a deepened understanding of wanting to really use my platform to be able to uplift and provide a nurturing environment for children to be able to thrive from birth on," she tells PEOPLE.

"And what I love about Baby2Baby was that not only was that support given to the children but to the parents as well," says Teigen, who shares sons Wren, 10 weeks, and Miles, 4, as well as daughters Esti, 7 months, and Luna, 7, with husband John Legend. "And we have always tried to support by donating."

"We get so many things and it just drove me crazy, so our earliest involvement was making simple donations every week. We'd fill up a big tub with things for Baby2Baby and send them over. And then I got to explore the warehouse and see the magnitude of what they're able to give, not just to children but mothers and whole families as well."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at Baby2Baby holiday event in 2021. Michael Kovac/Getty

Teigen pulled from her experiences as a mom when coming up with her thoughtful design for the wagon.

"If you saw the Architectural Digest, John and I both are really quite a neutral palette when it comes to us as a couple. So our Petal Pop with the wagon was really important to me," she says. "With Luna, I started out thinking, 'Oh no, I'm never going to have bright-colored toys.' I wanted everything to fit in the house and look so beautiful and peaceful."

"Once we started growing and having more children, I realized the importance of color in their lives and the importance for them to wear color and how it makes them feel fun and special," she continues.

"The idea of seeing things in color was really important to me because, with my first pregnancy with Luna, I wasn't seeing things in color necessarily," she says, referencing her heartbreaking struggle with postpartum depression after her now 7-year-old was born.

"It wasn't until I got over that hump and really started to appreciate color that it really changed my mood. So I wanted something bright and beautiful and fun for them. That's why the wagon embodies all the things I think children need to see, and really all of us. Having color in your world is really important."

Chrissy Teigen's design for Wonderfold. Wonderfold

Also important to Teigen is spending time throughout the year with Baby2Baby as one of the organization's "angels."

"Being able to see the actualities of what they're doing is really important to me and very special. Being one of their angels is honestly a partnership with a group of people that are wonderful to be around and really care about what they do," Teigen shares. "Getting to use my platform to help them is important because I have this complete mom desire to create a better world for all children."

With so many opportunities for families to help families as the year closes out, Teigen looks forward to "[getting] out to all the beautiful events Baby2Baby throws."

"And to take Luna and Miles to the warehouse to see everything firsthand and understand where their donations go and enjoy a beautiful event where we get to meet so many different families, which is really special," she adds.

"I think we’re just so blessed with health and blessed with the kind of time that we are able to give because you have that help that I want to do all we can for organizations like Baby2Baby to make sure that every child is given that jumpstart in life."



Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their four kids. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Now that they're settling back into their school year routine, Teigen also feels "blessed" that her husband's schedule on The Voice allows for lots of family time.

"He gets to work nice little hours on set in Los Angeles and I get to work from home. And as the babies become more independent — where they can sit in their bouncy seat, we call Esti's her little office, and they play with all the things around them — and you get some freedom."

"I'm really looking forward to Wren becoming. Esti is 7 months now and Wren is 2 [months] and seeing the difference between them is crazy. But I think as things pick up with the kids and we get more and more comfortable in the house, it will be great."