Chrissy Teigen's surrogate is touched by her kindness.

On Wednesday, the Chrissy's Court alum, 37, shared touching words about surrogate Alexandra, who helped the cookbook author and husband John Legend, 44, welcome their baby boy, Wren Alexander on June 19.

Responding to Teigen's praise, where she calls the woman "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine," Alexandra shared her appreciation for Teigen and her family.

"Thank you for choosing me ❤️ For making this whole experience so wonderful," she wrote. "For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side❤️."

Teigen revealed the baby boy's birth on Instagram Wednesday, sharing the couple's journey to completing their family.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their surrogate.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."



"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack," she continued, referencing the baby boy the couple lost at 20 weeks in September 2021. "We know both their angel kisses are from you."

Teigen and Legend also share son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7.