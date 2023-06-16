Chrissy Teigen Slams Social Media User Who Criticized Her 'New Face': 'I Gained Weight'

Chrissy Teigen is slamming a social media user who commented on her “new face."

On Thursday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, posted on her Instagram Story responding to a critic who claimed she had too much filler done to her face.

“Look how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong!” the Instagram user wrote, using Teigen's face as an example of what not to do. The user said their comments were “not out of mean intentions,” but only meant to spark a discussion about overdoing fillers.

“No mean intentions?” Teigen responded. “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s—. I gained weight.”

Teigen also shared a number of the negative messages in the comments of the post, with critics saying that she “destroyed her face.”

The notoriously candid star has always been open about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done in the past.

Back in March 2020, she revealed she had breast implants in an interview with Glamour UK, explaining that she underwent the plastic surgery when she was 20.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, told the outlet. "I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

The following month, Teigen announced that she would be getting her implants removed. “They've been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!” she said.

Following her surgery, Teigen’s friends had a party to celebrate, complete with a hilarious confection: a cake decorated with a tombstone and a pair of frosting boobs. "RIP 2006-2020," the cake frosting read.

