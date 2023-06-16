Chrissy Teigen Slams Social Media User Who Criticized Her 'New Face': 'I Gained Weight'

Chrissy Teigen responded to a critic on Instagram who claimed the model got too much filler in her face

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 11:54AM EDT
hrissy Teigen attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023
Photo:

Paul Morigi/Getty

Chrissy Teigen is slamming a social media user who commented on her “new face."

On Thursday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, posted on her Instagram Story responding to a critic who claimed she had too much filler done to her face.

“Look how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong!” the Instagram user wrote, using Teigen's face as an example of what not to do. The user said their comments were “not out of mean intentions,” but only meant to spark a discussion about overdoing fillers.

“No mean intentions?” Teigen responded. “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s—. I gained weight.”

Teigen also shared a number of the negative messages in the comments of the post, with critics saying that she “destroyed her face.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Swollen Lips from an Allergic Reaction: 'Not Filler Fail'

Chrissy Teigen blasts âpiece of sâtâ haters criticizing ânew faceâ: âI gained weightâ

Instagram/chrissyteigen

RELATED: Blac Chyna Reacts to the 'Crazy' Face She Had Before Removing Her Filler

The notoriously candid star has always been open about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done in the past.

Back in March 2020, she revealed she had breast implants in an interview with Glamour UK, explaining that she underwent the plastic surgery when she was 20.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, told the outlet. "I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

The following month, Teigen announced that she would be getting her implants removed. “They've been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!” she said.

Following her surgery, Teigen’s friends had a party to celebrate, complete with a hilarious confection: a cake decorated with a tombstone and a pair of frosting boobs. "RIP 2006-2020," the cake frosting read.

Related Articles
Kathy Griffin attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire
Kathy Griffin Opens Up About Her Cancer, 'Gnarly' Voice Surgery, PTSD and 'Coming Out of Cancellation' (Exclusive)
Kelly Bensimon
'RHONY'’s Kelly Bensimon Credits 10-Lb. Weight Loss to Diet, Having 'A Lot of Sex': It’s 'Cardio'
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Scientist Who Pioneered Drugs Like Ozempic Says They Make Life 'So Miserably Boring' After Two Years of Use
Drew Taggart and Alex Pall attend A Conversation With The Chainsmokers at The GRAMMY Museum on October 10, 2022
The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Reveals His Alcohol Addiction, Embraces His Flaws in New Song
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Details New Fitness Regimen That's Made a 'Huge Difference' in How She Feels
recent photos of Stassi Schroeder
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Wants to Try Ozempic After Giving Birth: 'It’s Like Taking Vitamins'
Sharon Stone attends the Bailey House's 2023 Art House benefit honoring Nan Goldin
Sharon Stone Reflects on Drug Usage of Family and Friends: ‘A Lot of My Friends Are Dead’
Shannen Doherty Shares Video Before Surgery
Shannen Doherty Shares Video Prior to Having Tumor Removed from Her Head: 'This Is What Cancer Can Look Like'
Jesse Malin attends "Punk & Beyond: Legends of the Lower East Side" on April 20, 2023
Jesse Malin Reveals He's Paralyzed After Suffering Rare Spinal Stroke: 'Hardest Time of My Life'
Golnesa âGGâ Gharachedaghi Documents 'Rough' Treatment for Her Rheumatoid Arthritis: 'Never Easy'
Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Shares 'Rough' Treatment for Her Rheumatoid Arthritis: 'Never Easy'
Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles
Kristin Davis Talks Body Shaming in Hollywood, Says She Felt Out of Place Among 'Stick-Skinny Women'
1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Surprises Her Surgeon After Ditching Her Oxygen Tube and Walking On Her Own
Watch '1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Walk On Her Own, Surprise Her Surgeon After Ditching Her Oxygen Tube
Cara Delevingne Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian
Cara Delevingne on Facing Her Anxiety and Finding Sobriety: 'I'm Done with Running Away'
Michael Grimm on America's Got Talent
'AGT' Winner Michael Grimm Is 'Awake' and 'Pretty Stable' — But Has ‘Long Road Ahead' After Mystery Illness
Rosamund Pike attends the Audio Publishers Association's 2023 Audie Awards at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers on March 28, 2023 in New York City.
Rosamund Pike Says 'We're All Being Conned by the Wellness Industry', Shades Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
'RHOBH''s Garcelle Beauvais Shuts Down Ozempic Speculation: 'I’m Not Playing With That'