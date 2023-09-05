Chrissy Teigen Gives a Shoutout to Dorinda Medley While Vacationing in the Berkshires with Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Gives Dorinda Medley a Berkshires Vacation Shoutout and the Real Housewife Responds

“What are we doing without Dorinda!!??” the ‘Cravings’ cookbook author wrote after visiting the famous Massachusetts region Sunday with her husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are eyeing some real estate in Massachusetts — and they may need a little help from Dorinda Medley!

In a slideshow of photos posted on Instagram on Sunday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared an inside look at her Labor Day weekend getaway in the Berkshires with her husband, 44, and their two older children, Miles, 5, and Luna, 7. The pair’s younger children — Wren, 10 weeks, and Esti, 7 months — were not pictured.  

While in the western Massachusetts mountain region, the group enjoyed some ice cream and picked up some groceries from Loeb’s Foodtown.

A short clip at the end of the post showed Teigen wrapped around her husband’s arm as they posed in front of quaint architecture and lush greenery. 

The couple, who have been married since 2013, also couldn’t help but browse over some New England real estate after passing by a Sotheby’s International Realty office. A photo in the post captured Teigen and Legend hand in hand as they stared at all the available listings. 

“Berkshires,” Teigen wrote in the caption, followed by a shoutout to the Real Housewives of New York alum, 58. “What are we doing without Dorinda!!??”

It’s no surprise the mom of four called on the reality star in her caption, as Medley often shares photos of her famous Berkshires mansion, dubbed Bluestone Manor, on Instagram. She has even opened its doors to fans on numerous occasions.

“I wish I knew you were there I would have hosted you at Bluestone Manor ❤️,” the Bravo star penned in the comments section of Teigen’s post. 

In April 2020, Medley opened up about her Tudor-style estate during an interview with Architectural Digest. She revealed that she’s always wanted to purchase the 11,000-square-foot home that her grandfather and great-grandfather helped build. 

"Even as a kid I had Champagne tastes and caviar dreams," Medley told the outlet. "I would drive by with dad and say, 'I'm gonna own this house one day,' and he would say, 'Of course you are, princess.'"

Medley was in for a special surprise when her late husband, Richard, purchased the historic escape in 2005 as a wedding present. Since then, the home has appeared multiple times on the Bravo reality show.

