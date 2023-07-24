Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Son Wren’s First Ever Smile: ‘Finally’

The cookbook author, 37, captured her baby boy's first smile in an Instagram clip

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 06:25AM EDT
Chrissy Teigen son wren first smile
Chrissy Teigen shares a video of son Wren's first smile. Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram, Getty

Chrissy Teigen’s son Wren is one happy baby!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, captured her 5-week-old son smiling for the first time in an adorable video shared on Instagram on Sunday.

In the clip, Teigen was seen sitting on a couch holding her baby boy, who looked cute in frog pajamas. “Now look…,” said Teigen as the camera zoomed in toward Wren's face. Then, right on cue, he flashed a cute baby smile. 

“Oh my god, oh my god — did you get it?” an excited Teigen asked the person filming.

“Oh my gosh, that was so big!” she added as she smiled back at Wren. “FINALLLLLLYYYYY! A smile 🥰🥰🥰,” the mom-of-four captioned the clip.

Teigen shares her four kids — sons Wren and Miles Theodore, 5, and daughters Esti, 6 months, and Luna Simone, 7, with husband John Legend, 44. 

Since welcoming baby Wren via surrogate last month, Teigen has shared many of his precious first moments, including a carousel of newborn baby photos posted to Instagram last week.

In one photo, Teigen snuggled up with Wren on the couch as the two took a nap together. In another, Wren slept as his mom snapped a cute picture.

"All day all day," Teigen captioned her post.

She also revealed what her past few weeks have looked like. "These are the only pics I have now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," she shared in the comments. "I need to get outside."


On Thursday, Teigen did manage to get out the door as she attended a pop-up launch for husband Legend’s unisex skincare brand Loved01 (pronounced "loved one") at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles — and showed their romance remains strong after ten years of marriage by sharing a very public kiss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The former The Voice coach launched his skin and body care brand in January and told PEOPLE that he wanted to elevate personal care for the whole family by developing six dermatologist-approved products created to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin that everyone can benefit from.

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Iconic' Photo of Baby Matilda in Pool with Partner Tom Pelphrey
gisele bundchen and daughter vivi birthday
Gisele Bündchen's Daughter, 10, Makes Appearance in Mom's Birthday Video as She Celebrates with Cake
Marston Hefner and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest Glenn
Hugh Hefner's Son Marston and Wife Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest: 'Very Fortunate' (Exclusive)
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Shares Why She Named Daughter Athena: 'She's Coming to Save Us'
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Takes Selfies with Daughter on the Beach During Hawaii Getaway
nicole kidman kids australia
Nicole Kidman Says Daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12, 'Love' Returning to Australia
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend LOVED01 By John Legend Launches Pop-Up At at Westfield Century City
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Kiss at Pop-Up Event in Los Angeles
Russell Wilson Plays Football with Step-Son One Week After Future Dropped Diss Track Can we get a split tout of https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu7GeayLaUx/?igshid=MjA3NmNkZWY5Yg%3D%3D
Russell Wilson Plays Football with Stepson One Week After Future Dropped Diss Track
Sean Combs and Chance Combs attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Diddy Calls Daughter Chance the 'Most Amazing Person' in 17th Birthday Tribute
chrissy teigen baby cuddle pics
Chrissy Teigen Jokes She 'Needs to Get Outside' as She Shares New Photos Cuddling with Baby Wren
Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss Introduces Her and Joshua Kushner's Second Baby, Newborn Son Elijah Jude
marc anthony's baby meets david beckham
David Beckham Meets Marc Anthony's 4-Week-Old Baby in the Hospital in Sweet Photo: 'Tío David'
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Barbara Palvin Says She'll 'Never Forget the Memories' of Marrying Dylan Sprouse, Shares Wedding Video
Chrissy Teigan talks about colonoscopy
Chrissy Teigen Shares Update After Getting First Colonoscopy: 'It Was a Good Nap’
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Son Aire: âMy Big Boyâ
Kylie Jenner Says She 'Never' Called Son Wolf Before Name Change: 'It Wasn't Even on the List'
Serena Williams dancing for instagram video
Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Bare Bump as She Dances in Behind-the-Scenes Clip: 'Keeps Baby Healthy'