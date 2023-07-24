Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Son Wren’s First Ever Smile: ‘Finally’

Chrissy Teigen’s son Wren is one happy baby!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, captured her 5-week-old son smiling for the first time in an adorable video shared on Instagram on Sunday.

In the clip, Teigen was seen sitting on a couch holding her baby boy, who looked cute in frog pajamas. “Now look…,” said Teigen as the camera zoomed in toward Wren's face. Then, right on cue, he flashed a cute baby smile.

“Oh my god, oh my god — did you get it?” an excited Teigen asked the person filming.

“Oh my gosh, that was so big!” she added as she smiled back at Wren. “FINALLLLLLYYYYY! A smile 🥰🥰🥰,” the mom-of-four captioned the clip.

Teigen shares her four kids — sons Wren and Miles Theodore, 5, and daughters Esti, 6 months, and Luna Simone, 7, with husband John Legend, 44.

Since welcoming baby Wren via surrogate last month, Teigen has shared many of his precious first moments, including a carousel of newborn baby photos posted to Instagram last week.

In one photo, Teigen snuggled up with Wren on the couch as the two took a nap together. In another, Wren slept as his mom snapped a cute picture.

"All day all day," Teigen captioned her post.

She also revealed what her past few weeks have looked like. "These are the only pics I have now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," she shared in the comments. "I need to get outside."



On Thursday, Teigen did manage to get out the door as she attended a pop-up launch for husband Legend’s unisex skincare brand Loved01 (pronounced "loved one") at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles — and showed their romance remains strong after ten years of marriage by sharing a very public kiss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former The Voice coach launched his skin and body care brand in January and told PEOPLE that he wanted to elevate personal care for the whole family by developing six dermatologist-approved products created to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin that everyone can benefit from.