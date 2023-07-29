Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video Snuggling Baby Wren: 'Who's This Boy?'

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying some quality time with her baby boy!

On Friday, the Cravings cookbook author and model, 37, shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story showing her snuggling her 5-week-old son, Wren.

In the clip, Teigen sweetly kissed Wren on the cheek. She then noticed he was also looking into the camera, prompting her to say, “Who’s this boy?”

Cuddling her newborn with a fuzzy blanket and a spit up cloth, Teigen continued to shower her son with kisses while baby Wren moved around a bit in his light pink onesie.

Chrissy Tiegan takes a self with her son Wren. Chrissy Tiegen/Instagram

Since quietly welcoming her fourth baby last month, Teigen has been spending as much time as she can bonding her newest addition.

Last week, she captured Wren smiling for the first time in an adorable video shared on Instagram.

Teigen was seen sitting on a couch holding her baby boy. “Now look,” she said as the camera zoomed in toward Wren's face. Then, right on cue, he flashed a cute baby smile.

“Oh my god, oh my god — did you get it?” an excited Teigen asked the person filming.

“Oh my gosh, that was so big!” she added as she smiled back at Wren.

“FINALLLLLLYYYYY! A smile 🥰🥰🥰,” the mom-of-four captioned the clip.

A few days before, she posted a carousel cuddling with her newest addition.



In one photo, Teigen snuggled up with Wren on the couch as the two took a nap together. In another, Wren slept as his mom snapped a cute picture.

"All day all day," Teigen captioned her post.

She also revealed what her past few weeks have looked like. "These are the only pics I have now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," she shared in the comments. "I need to get outside."

Along with Wren, Teigen shares son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughters Esti, 6 months, and Luna Simone, 7, with husband John Legend, 44.

