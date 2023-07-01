Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Luna Cuddling Baby Brother Wren

Chrissy Teigen's kids are enjoying some sibling time!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet video of her 7-year-old daughter Luna Simone, cuddling her youngest brother — and the newest addition to their family — Wren Alexander on her Instagram Story on Friday.

Teigen filmed Luna — the eldest of four children she shares with husband John Legend — sitting on a couch in their living room with her youngest sibling on her lap. The brother and sister were cozily wrapped in a light brown fleece blanket as Luna held Wren’s head, while bopping along to a show she appeared to be watching.

Proving she is an expert at multi-tasking, Luna snacked on some chips in a bowl placed next to her as she cuddled her baby brother, who rested on a pink and white spotted cushion. Towards the end of the clip, Teigen was heard laughing in the background at the adorable sight.

Teigen and husband John Legend announced the arrival of baby Wren this week. Instagram/chrissyteigen

The cute video came after Teigen shared new photos of her little ones, including a sweet shot of Miles and Luna feeding their newborn baby brother on Thursday.



The Chrissy's Court alum also included a cute shot of baby Esti sitting on Teigen's lap as well as a picture of Esti smiling while sitting in a white box. "Babies babies babies!" Teigen captioned the post.

Last week, Teigen and husband Legend, 44, announced the arrival of Wren, their fourth child via surrogate. The couple shared several sweet photos of their new family of six, which includes daughters Esti Maxine, 5 months, and Luna, plus sons Miles Theodore, 4, and Wren.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom she got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

During the surrogacy process, which began in 2021, Teigen decided she wanted to try to carry one last time. Instead of using two surrogates, Teigen carried one of their babies through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, while their surrogate received a second transfer.