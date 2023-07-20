Chrissy Teigen Shares Update After Getting First Colonoscopy: 'It Was a Good Nap’

Chrissy Teigen is loving the rest that comes with an endoscopic examination!

After undergoing a colonoscopy on Wednesday, the mom-of-four, 37, updated fans from what appeared to be a hospital bed, sharing she felt “great” before revealing her one regret about the experience.

“I just woke up from my colonoscopy and I feel great,” Tiegen — who shared earlier this week that she planned to undergo the procedure for the first time — began the post. "But it took like 20 minutes. I honestly wish it took longer, because it was a good nap.”

Chrissy Teigen updates fans after her colonoscopy. Chrissy Teigan/Instagram

Her first colonoscopy was indeed a swift one. Just an hour before, the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen author had posted a pre-procedure selfie on her Instagram Story with the caption: "Time 2 check out that ass."

Within a few hours, she was back to work — sharing a short Instagram Story video of her daughter Luna Simone next to pink boxes ready to be filled with treats. As the camera panned over jars and bags of candy the model walked over to a box filled with Barbie dolls and lifted one out.

"We LOVE a goodie bag," she captioned the video.

Chrissy Teigen shares snap ahead of colonoscopy. Chrissy Teigan/Instagram

The colonoscopy comes after Tiegen shared Monday that she was getting ready to undergo the procedure for the first time ever.

“Soon there's going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don't get checked,” she explained. “And we don't get checked because we're not told to. You think that your parents are the ones that get checked.”

“I have my first colonoscopy tomorrow because I was told by my doctor that people are getting it younger and younger and they should go in earlier and earlier to get checked now,” Teigen said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people get regularly screened for colon cancer every ten years once they turn 45 — but earlier, and more frequent screenings are recommended if someone has an inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis), or a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps, among other pre-existing conditions.

Teigen also discussed the prep for a colonoscopy. “One thing that you always hear about is the crazy drink that you have to drink the night before," she said. "It's like very intense and [there’s] cramping. And obviously, you have to get ready to have a camera up your butt.”

“But now, it can be pills. So now I have to take these pills, a sip of water after every pill, and then a giant thing of water,” she added.







