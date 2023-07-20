Chrissy Teigen Shares Update After Getting First Colonoscopy: 'It Was a Good Nap’

The mom of four underwent the procedure on Wednesday, after sharing her preparations on social media earlier in the week

By Jenny Haward
Published on July 20, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Chrissy Teigan talks about colonoscopy
Chrissy Teigan appears at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo:

Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is loving the rest that comes with an endoscopic examination!

After undergoing a colonoscopy on Wednesday, the mom-of-four, 37, updated fans from what appeared to be a hospital bed, sharing she felt “great” before revealing her one regret about the experience. 

“I just woke up from my colonoscopy and I feel great,” Tiegen — who shared earlier this week that she planned to undergo the procedure for the first time — began the post. "But it took like 20 minutes. I honestly wish it took longer, because it was a good nap.”

Chrissy teigan instagram colonoscopy
Chrissy Teigen updates fans after her colonoscopy.

Chrissy Teigan/Instagram

Her first colonoscopy was indeed a swift one. Just an hour before, the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen author had posted a pre-procedure selfie on her Instagram Story with the caption: "Time 2 check out that ass."

Within a few hours, she was back to work — sharing a short Instagram Story video of her daughter Luna Simone next to pink boxes ready to be filled with treats. As the camera panned over jars and bags of candy the model walked over to a box filled with Barbie dolls and lifted one out.

"We LOVE a goodie bag," she captioned the video.

Chrissy teigan instagram colonoscopy
Chrissy Teigen shares snap ahead of colonoscopy.

Chrissy Teigan/Instagram

The colonoscopy comes after Tiegen shared Monday that she was getting ready to undergo the procedure for the first time ever.

“Soon there's going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don't get checked,” she explained.  “And we don't get checked because we're not told to. You think that your parents are the ones that get checked.”

“I have my first colonoscopy tomorrow because I was told by my doctor that people are getting it younger and younger and they should go in earlier and earlier to get checked now,” Teigen said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people get regularly screened for colon cancer every ten years once they turn 45 — but earlier, and more frequent screenings are recommended if someone has an inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis), or a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps, among other pre-existing conditions.

Teigen also discussed the prep for a colonoscopy. “One thing that you always hear about is the crazy drink that you have to drink the night before," she said. "It's like very intense and [there’s] cramping. And obviously, you have to get ready to have a camera up your butt.”

“But now, it can be pills. So now I have to take these pills, a sip of water after every pill, and then a giant thing of water,” she added. 




Related Articles
Jenna Lyons
'RHONY' Star Jenna Lyons Reveals Her Hair and Teeth Are Fake Due to a Genetic Disorder
medication being injected into an IVF bag
Patients Recall 'Torturous' IVF Egg Retrieval After Nurse at Fertility Clinic Steals Fentanyl and Replaces It with Saline
Carey Hart opens up about aging
Carey Hart Turns 48, Says Aging Is 'A Tricky Mental Battle'
RHOC's Emily Simpson Says She's the 'Healthiest, Fittest' She's Been in Over 7 Years: 'Just Getting Started';
'RHOC''s Emily Simpson Says She's the 'Healthiest, Fittest' She's Been in Over 7 Years: 'Just Getting Started'
30 year old Krystina Vied, Brain Surgery Patient Sings Ã¢ÂÂMoanaÃ¢ÂÂ During Operation;
Brain Surgery Patient Sings Moana's ‘How Far I'll Go’ During Operation — Watch!
Lexi Reed Rings Hospital Bell for Her Calciphylaxis Recovery After More Than a Year of Treatment
Lexi Reed Rings Hospital Bell for Her Calciphylaxis Recovery: 'Wounds Healed'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen, 37, Prepares for Her First Colonoscopy: 'You Have to Get Ready to Have a Camera Up Your Butt'
chrissy teigen family pics https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu2YBm-vJyB/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen Has Relatable Mom Moment as She Tries to Get All Four Kids to Pose for Photo: 'Never Works'
Al roker Today Show poll
Al Roker Comically Shocked by Dermatologist Recommendation on How Often to Shower
Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown Recalls 'Declining in Health' After Being Diagnosed with Cancer at 11: 'I Had a Really Crazy Scare'
Jill Martin attends the 2017 Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street
'Today' Host Jill Martin — Who Revealed She Has Breast Cancer — Says She Inherited the BRCA Gene from Her Father, Not Her Mother
Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC event, Disney FYC Fest, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Jun 2023
Khloé Kardashian Says 'Society Gave Me Insecurities' as She Addresses Body Confidence on TV: 'I've Been Torn Apart'
A close-up of a pregnant African American woman having bloods taken.
New Blood Test Can Predict Preeclampsia — a Potentially Dangerous Pregnancy Complication — Within 30 Minutes
Kyle Richards tout
Kyle Richards Says Quitting Alcohol Is 'A Win-Win' as She Thanks Fans for 'Supportive Comments'
Sofia Richie Grainge workout on TikTok
Sofia Richie Shares a Look at Her 15-Minute ‘Quick Little Workout’: Watch
Chrissy Teigen Shares Laidback Selfie with Son Wren
Chrissy Teigen Enjoys a Peaceful Moment with Her Youngest Son in Laid-Back Selfie with Baby Wren