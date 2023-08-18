Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Waving Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles

Luna is bringing all the big sister energy to cheer on her little brother

Published on August 18, 2023 04:03PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Pumping Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles
Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen's oldest is quite the cheerleader!

The Cravings cookbook author and model, 37, shared a video on her Instagram Story Friday of daughter Luna Simone, 7, dressed in shorts and a red t-shirt that reads "Go Miles!" with a little lightning bolt logo.

Waving shiny red pom-poms from side to side, she cheered, "Go, Miles! Go, go, Miles!"

In addition to Miles Theodore, 5, and Luna, Teigen and her husband John Legend, 44, also share son Wren Alexander, 7 weeks, and daughter Esti Maxine, 7 months.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Earlier this week, the Grammy Award winner shared an adorable video of his daughter Esti as she shared her first word. In the cute clip, the "All of Me" singer is heard asking his daughter, “What’s my name? What’s my name?” as she sat on a sofa making different noises. 

The question made Esti flash a big smile. Teigen then asked her daughter, “What’s daddy’s name? Dada?” 

“Dada,” Esti replied, which caused Legend to shout out in excitement. “Oh man,” said Teigen. “We got it on tape!” said Legend. “Caught on tape baby, caught on tape,” he continued as he flipped the camera around to face him.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen family photos

chrissyteigen/Instagram

Last month, Teigen shared a photo of her family of six as she laughed at how hard it is to get a good family picture.

In one shot, Teigen held Wren while Miles made a silly face for the camera. Luna smiled sweetly while Esti looked off to the side.

In the second photo, the kids all made different faces, not looking at the camera. "'One with all my babies' never works 😭," Teigen hilariously captioned the photos.

