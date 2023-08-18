Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Pumping Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles

Celebrity Parents Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Waving Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles Luna is bringing all the big sister energy to cheer on her little brother By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2023 04:03PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen's oldest is quite the cheerleader! The Cravings cookbook author and model, 37, shared a video on her Instagram Story Friday of daughter Luna Simone, 7, dressed in shorts and a red t-shirt that reads "Go Miles!" with a little lightning bolt logo. Waving shiny red pom-poms from side to side, she cheered, "Go, Miles! Go, go, Miles!" In addition to Miles Theodore, 5, and Luna, Teigen and her husband John Legend, 44, also share son Wren Alexander, 7 weeks, and daughter Esti Maxine, 7 months. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen's 7-Month-Old Daughter Is Taking After Her Mom as They Watch Reality TV Together Earlier this week, the Grammy Award winner shared an adorable video of his daughter Esti as she shared her first word. In the cute clip, the "All of Me" singer is heard asking his daughter, “What’s my name? What’s my name?” as she sat on a sofa making different noises. The question made Esti flash a big smile. Teigen then asked her daughter, “What’s daddy’s name? Dada?” “Dada,” Esti replied, which caused Legend to shout out in excitement. “Oh man,” said Teigen. “We got it on tape!” said Legend. “Caught on tape baby, caught on tape,” he continued as he flipped the camera around to face him. chrissyteigen/Instagram Last month, Teigen shared a photo of her family of six as she laughed at how hard it is to get a good family picture. In one shot, Teigen held Wren while Miles made a silly face for the camera. Luna smiled sweetly while Esti looked off to the side. In the second photo, the kids all made different faces, not looking at the camera. "'One with all my babies' never works 😭," Teigen hilariously captioned the photos.