‘Tired’ Mom of 4 Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Kids on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is giving a glimpse into life as a mom of four!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, posted a sweet gallery of images to her Instagram on Friday sharing snaps of all of her children — including her two newest babies, Esti, 5 months, and Wren Alexander, born via surrogate in late June, who she shares with husband John Legend.

“Too tired for caption,” Teigen wrote alongside the post.

The first snapshot showed Teigen snuggled up to daughter Esti, planting a kiss on the little girl’s cheek. Another photo features Teigen completing a needlepoint stitch while 5-year-old son Miles plays on his tablet and Esti stares directly into the camera.

The next is a mirror selfie taken by Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, standing behind daughter Luna, 7, who is holding Esti on her shoulders as the two kids laugh.

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

In a fashion typical of the model-turned-chef, Teigen made sure to include some close-ups of what she’s been cooking recently before the next photo, which displayed a clear look at newborn Wren’s dark black hair and cute face as he looks up at his mom.

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

Following this photo are some candid shots of Esti sitting next to a watermelon, son Miles, 5, holding a basketball and Luna enjoying a spa day with cucumbers over her eyes and a face mask on.

People in the comments loved the look into the family’s life as of late, with many being impressed by Teigen’s mom skills.

“Wondering how this Wonder Woman mom of 4 finds time for cross stitch/needle point? She's amazing!” one user said.

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

Among a slew of comments pointing out the resemblance among the children and Legend, 44, many also acknowledged how special this stage of life is.

“You have the most beautiful family! Soak it up ❤️,” one comment read. “Esti is so alert. She’s looking at her surroundings like a toddler. She’s learning a lot from Luna and Miles❤️❤️❤️❤️," another Instagram user wrote.

On June 28, Teigen and her EGOT-winning husband announced their youngest son’s birth six days earlier in a lengthy Instagram post.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” she added, honoring the couple’s late son they lost due to partial placenta abruption in 2020.

Instagram/chrissyteigen

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple's new arrival comes just five months after the family welcomed baby Esti. Last month, Teigen shared some visual responses to a string of hateful online accusations that she secretly used a surrogate for Esti's birth.

"Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" Teigen sarcastically wrote over an intimate shot taken on Jan. 13 after her cesarean section.

Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about why she was “so excited” about her cesarean section in March, saying she liked doing something different from her first two vaginal births. She noted that “I really love surgery.”

