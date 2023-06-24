Chrissy Teigen Shares Sassy Throwback Photo: 'Permed Bangs and Still Judging You'

Chrissy Teigen is not one to let her hairstyle ruin her mood.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared an adorable photo of herself on Instagram this week, in which she can be seen as a child with a not-so-happy look on her face while rocking a perm.

“Permed bangs and still judging u,” Teigen jokingly captioned the social media post on Friday.

In the comments section, Teigen's husband John Legend wrote, “Tooooooons.”

Elsewhere on Friday, Teigen — who is known for keeping it real on social media — shared a makeup-free selfie with red marks on her cheeks and nose.

“I use these peel pads all the time but post-partum they are notttt for me!!” she wrote over the photo.

Teigen and Legend, 44, recently welcomed their third child, 5-month-old daughter Esti. The couple also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.

Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Earlier this month, Teigen responded to a critic who claimed she had too much filler done to her face in an Instagram Story post.

“Look how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong!” the Instagram user wrote, using Teigen's face as an example of what not to do. The user said their comments were “not out of mean intentions,” but only meant to spark a discussion about overdoing fillers.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Epic

“No mean intentions?” Teigen responded. “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s—. I gained weight.”

Teigen also shared a number of the negative messages in the comments of the post, with critics saying that she “destroyed her face.”

