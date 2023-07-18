Chrissy Teigen Has Relatable Mom Moment as She Tries to Get All Four Kids to Pose for Photo: 'Never Works'

Chrissy Teigen is having a relatable mom moment.

On Tuesday, the model and cookbook author, 37, shared photos on her Instagram with all four of her kids.

In one shot, Teigen holds son Wren, 4 weeks, while son Miles Theodore, 4, makes a crazy face for the camera. Daughter Luna Simone, 7, smiles sweetly, while Teigen's younger daughter Esti Maxine, 5 months, looks off to the side.

In the second photo, the kids all make different faces, not looking at the camera. "'One with all my babies' never works 😭," Teigen hilariously captioned the photos.

Teigen shares her four kids with husband John Legend. The pair have been married since 2013.



For the Fourth of July, the Cravings cookbook author posted an adorable reel of all four of her kids as they dressed in matching outfits. Teigen joked that she posted a muted video because she and her EGOT winner husband wanted to protect viewers "from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises."

Last month, the couple surprised fans when they revealed they had welcomed their fourth baby, Wren, via surrogate on Monday, June 19.



In a lengthy Instagram post, Teigen honored her surrogate Alexandra.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

She also shared the first photo of her new baby son. In the photo, Wren slept while wrapped in a white blanket, his full head of hair sticking straight up. "💕💕💕💕," Teigen captioned her post.

