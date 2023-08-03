Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Incredible Surrogate' Is Pumping for Wren, Shares Sweet Photo of Miles Feeding Brother

Chrissy Teigen's sons are finding a new way to bond.

On Thursday, the mom of four, 37, posted a sweet photo of her two sons, Miles, 5, and Wren, 6 weeks old, on her Instagram. In the photo, Miles holds Wren and gazes at him as he feeds his baby brother a bottle.

In the caption of her post, Teigen wrote, "Miles has been incredibly excited to be a part of the [feeding] process, his special moments feeding his baby brother are truly priceless."

She continued, honoring her "incredible" surrogate Alexandra for helping to pump for Wren. "Experiencing the journey of surrogacy with Wren was such a gift and with help from our incredible surrogate...I've been able to do the same for our sweet little guy," she wrote.

When she welcomed Wren, Teigen explained on her Instagram how she always wanted four kids, but after losing son Jack, she "didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own." She and Legend ended up deciding to go through the in vitro fertilization process to conceive Esti, and in the meantime, they found a surrogate to carry son Wren.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," the cookbook author wrote of her surrogate. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Earlier in her post, Teigen celebrated Alexandra as "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine."

"I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks," she continued. "I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

Alexandra commented on the post, sharing her appreciation for the Stephens family, who welcomed their two younger children after losing a baby boy, son Jack, at 20 weeks in September 2021.

"Thank you for choosing me ❤️ For making this whole experience so wonderful," she wrote. "For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side❤️."