Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Incredible Surrogate' Is Pumping for Wren, Shares Sweet Photo of Miles Feeding Brother

The 'Cravings' cookbook author and model welcomed her fourth baby, Wren, via surrogate in June

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 3, 2023 04:36PM EDT
chrissy teigen miles feeding wren
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen's sons are finding a new way to bond.

On Thursday, the mom of four, 37, posted a sweet photo of her two sons, Miles, 5, and Wren, 6 weeks old, on her Instagram. In the photo, Miles holds Wren and gazes at him as he feeds his baby brother a bottle.

In the caption of her post, Teigen wrote, "Miles has been incredibly excited to be a part of the [feeding] process, his special moments feeding his baby brother are truly priceless."

She continued, honoring her "incredible" surrogate Alexandra for helping to pump for Wren. "Experiencing the journey of surrogacy with Wren was such a gift and with help from our incredible surrogate...I've been able to do the same for our sweet little guy," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When she welcomed Wren, Teigen explained on her Instagram how she always wanted four kids, but after losing son Jack, she "didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own." She and Legend ended up deciding to go through the in vitro fertilization process to conceive Esti, and in the meantime, they found a surrogate to carry son Wren.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," the cookbook author wrote of her surrogate. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Earlier in her post, Teigen celebrated Alexandra as "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine."

"I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks," she continued. "I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

Alexandra commented on the post, sharing her appreciation for the Stephens family, who welcomed their two younger children after losing a baby boy, son Jack, at 20 weeks in September 2021.

"Thank you for choosing me ❤️ For making this whole experience so wonderful," she wrote. "For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side❤️."

Related Articles
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sydney Welcomes Baby Boy Three Months After Flight Cleaning Drama
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sydney Welcomes Baby Boy Three Months After Flight Cleaning Drama
amanda stanton pregnant
'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3, Her First with Husband Michael Fogel
brooks koepka baby
Brooks Koepka and Wife Jena Sims Welcome First Baby Together: 'I Love My Crew'
Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse of her growing belly as she steps out with her husband Travis Barker for a cold drink at Cha Cha Macha in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The reality star was seen in a chocolate colored tracksuit left unzipped at the top and bottom to allow space for her growing bump.
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bare Bump on Sunny Stroll with Husband Travis Barker
Kaley Cuoco 05 04 23 Matilda 08 02 23
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 4 Months of Baby Daughter Matilda with Sweet Post — See the Photo!
Hilary Duff sick kids
Hilary Duff Enjoys 'Individual Time' with Son Luca While Daughter Mae Is a 'Sicky Bean' at Home
Priyanka Chopra and daughter on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Stargazes with Daughter Malti in Adorable New Photo: 'Looking for the Super Moon'
Hoda Kotb Reveals New Children's Book, 'Hope Is A Rainbow,' Inspired By Her 'Magical' 4-Year-Old Daughter
Hoda Kotb Reveals New Children's Book, 'Hope Is A Rainbow,' Inspired by Her 'Magical' Daughter
Inside John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Serene Family Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Give Inside Look at Their Kids' Bedrooms: 'Beyond Anyone's Wildest Dreams'
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Post Malone Says He's the 'Happiest I've Ever Been' Since Welcoming His Daughter
Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Photos of Her 'Big Girl' Dream Ahead of Her 7th Birthday: 'Time Flies'
Kourtney Kardashian pregnant bump Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump on Romantic Date Night with Travis Barker
Jessie J Says She Doesnât âWant To Go Backâ To Pre-Baby Figure: âEmbrace That Bowwwdddyâ
Jessie J Says She Doesn't 'Want to Go Back' to Pre-Baby Figure: 'Embrace That Bowwwdddy'
Serena Williams 05 01 23 Met Gala Venus Williams baby reveal 08 01 23
Pregnant Serena Williams Pokes Fun at Sister Venus' Reaction to Baby's Sex Reveal — See the Video
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Party for Daughter Jagger
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter Jagger — See the Pink-Powered Photos
Pregnant Bride Reveals Baby News to Guests During First Dance in Viral Video
Pregnant Bride Reveals Baby News to Guests During First Dance: 'What Better Way?' (Exclusive)