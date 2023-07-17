Chrissy Teigen Enjoys a Peaceful Moment with Her Youngest Son in Laid-Back Selfie with Baby Wren

Chrissy Teigen is loving life as a mom of four.

Sharing a sweet selfie with youngest son Wren Alexander, 4 weeks, on Sunday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, looked content as her baby boy dozed against her chest.

In a photo dump showing Wren in moments with son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughters Esti Maxine, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7, Teigen noted she was "too tired to caption" her family photos these days.

Other photos from the family's weekend shared by John Legend on Sunday show the “Love Me Now” singer, 44, enjoying a lazy morning in sleepwear with his sons Wren and Miles.

Legend nicknamed his sons “the boys” in his caption to the picture, snapped as he sat with them on a couch at home. Miles was seen holding his baby brother Wren, who appeared to be sleeping, as Legend had his arm around them.

In another cute photo, baby Wren smiled as he lay on a comfy-looking bed of cushions. Older brother Miles, meanwhile, was seen in a following snap in a change of clothes as he looked at his reflection in the mirror.

john legend/instagram

Teigen revealed the baby boy's birth on Instagram last month, sharing the couple's journey to completing their family.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their surrogate.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."



"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack," she continued, referencing the baby boy the couple lost at 20 weeks in September 2021. "We know both their angel kisses are from you."

