Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Baby No. 4, Son Wren: 'Incredible Gift'

The 'Cravings' cookbook author and husband John Legend quietly welcomed her fourth baby via surrogate on Monday, June 19

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on June 28, 2023 03:17PM EDT

Chrissy Teigen is sharing the first look at her new baby.

On Wednesday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared the first photo of her newborn baby, Wren Alexander Stephens, on Instagram. Teigen and her EGOT winner husband John Legend, 44, welcomed their newest addition via surrogate on Monday, June 19.

In the photo, Wren sleeps as he's wrapped in a white blanket with stars, his full of head of hair sticking straight up. "💕💕💕💕," Teigen captioned her post.

Teigen's post included a lengthy description of her process with surrogacy, noting that she's "always wanted four children."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, baby

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

The couple is already parents to daughters Esti, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogacies, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"

During the process, Teigen decided she wanted to try to carry one last time. Instead of using two surrogates, Teigen carried one of their babies through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, while their surrogate received a second transfer.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

chrissy teigen announces surprise baby

Instagram/chrissyteigen

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

The couple's new arrival comes just months after the family welcomed baby Esti. Last month, Teigen shared some visual responses to a string of hateful online accusations that she secretly used a surrogate for Esti's birth.

"Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" Teigen sarcastically wrote over an intimate shot taken on Jan. 13 after her cesarean section.

Related Articles
Kathryn Brolin Shares Photos of Josh Brolin Playing with Daughters in the Woods
Josh Brolin Plays with Daughters Chapel and Westlyn in the Woods on Family Trip to Santa Fe
Rumer Willis Baby
Rumer Willis Celebrates 'Our Girl' Louetta's 2-Month Doctor Check-Up: 'Can't Believe She's Mine'
Mitch Tribuisky baby football camp
Steelers Star Mitch Trubisky's Son 'Visited Daddy' at Football Training Camp — See the Cute Photos!
Bre Tiesi-Manziel attends Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge Honoring Film Nominees; Nick Cannon with comedian CAPONE backstage
Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Have Discussed Having Another Baby, But It Would Be 'Very Hard'
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Chris Martin's Son Is the Spitting Image of Him as He Poses with Mom Gwyneth Paltrow In New Photo
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Son Legendary an Epic Hip-Hop-Themed First Birthday
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Hip-Hop-Themed Celebration for Legendary's First Birthday (Exclusive)
karlie kloss pregnant, with son Levi
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Bares Her Bump and Smiles with 2-Year-Old Son Levi in Sweet New Photo
Paris Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023
Pierce Brosnan Poses with Lookalike Sons Paris and Dylan at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere: Photo
Buddha Lo
'Top Chef' Winner Buddha Lo and Wife Rebekah Pedler Expecting Twin Babies: 'Fire One Double'
Sasha Schreiber, Liev Schreiber, Taylor Neisen
Liev Schreiber Steps Out with Pregnant Girlfriend and Son Sasha in Rare Appearance at Screening
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Lounges on the Beach with Sunglass-Clad Infant Son Leo
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Lounges on Beach with Baby Boy in Adorable Photo
Jenna Johnson Shows Son Rome Trying His First Foods in Sweet Scenes from Family's Summer
Jenna Johnson Shows Son Rome, 6 Months, Trying His First Foods in Scenes from Family's Summer Trip
brittany mahomes golf classic
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Pose with Daughter Sterling at the Aloha Golf Classic — See the Photos!
Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023
Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny, 14, Is Taller Than Dad as They Pose at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere: Photo
Petra Murgatroyd Shares Video of Her Labor: 'What a Wild Ride' https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct9vTsfsNZ2/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/petamurgatroyd/3133816983233463796/
Peta Murgatroyd Shares Video of Her Labor as She Welcomes Baby Boy Rio: 'What a Wild Ride!'