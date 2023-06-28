Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Baby No. 4, Son Wren: 'Incredible Gift'

Chrissy Teigen is sharing the first look at her new baby.

On Wednesday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared the first photo of her newborn baby, Wren Alexander Stephens, on Instagram. Teigen and her EGOT winner husband John Legend, 44, welcomed their newest addition via surrogate on Monday, June 19.

In the photo, Wren sleeps as he's wrapped in a white blanket with stars, his full of head of hair sticking straight up. "💕💕💕💕," Teigen captioned her post.

Teigen's post included a lengthy description of her process with surrogacy, noting that she's "always wanted four children."

The couple is already parents to daughters Esti, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

"In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogacies, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"

During the process, Teigen decided she wanted to try to carry one last time. Instead of using two surrogates, Teigen carried one of their babies through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, while their surrogate received a second transfer.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

The couple's new arrival comes just months after the family welcomed baby Esti. Last month, Teigen shared some visual responses to a string of hateful online accusations that she secretly used a surrogate for Esti's birth.

"Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" Teigen sarcastically wrote over an intimate shot taken on Jan. 13 after her cesarean section.