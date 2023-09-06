Chrissy Teigen Shares Cute Video of Diaper Time with 11-Week-Old Son Wren: 'I Smell Something!'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed Wren Alexander in June via surrogate

Published on September 6, 2023 07:19AM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Wren instagram
Chrissy Teigen and her son Wren Alexander. Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating those special mom moments!

On Tuesday, the model and cookbook author shared an adorable Instagram Story of her 11-week-old son Wren Alexander lying on a blanket and about to have his diaper changed.

“I smell something in that diaper!” Teigen, 37, said in the video as she gently stroked her baby boy.

"But are you all done? ‘Cos if I open it and then you’re still going then I get a poo-poos all over me," she added while Wren kicked his legs wearing a beige onesie. 

"Or, if you’re not done then I’ve got to do it again. And that would be crazy, right?" she continued. "That would be too crazy. Let’s wait for you to finish, ok?"

Chrissy Teigen wren instagram 09 05 23
Chrissy Teigen shares clip of her diaper time with son Wren Alexander.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed Wren via surrogate on June. 19. His birth came just five months after the birth of their daughter Esti Maxine, on Jan. 13. The couple are also parents to daughter Luna Simone, 7, and son Miles Theodore, 5, 

She confirmed the news of Wren’s arrival in an Instagram post, which featured snaps of the newborn alongside a sweet message describing how her family found the "most incredible, loving, compassionate" surrogate named Alexandra. 

In June, Teigen also exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about the “beautiful” relationship, saying "We talk all the time, constantly on a nice little text exchange."

Chrissy Teigen Posts Sweet New Photos of Babies Wren and Este
Chrissy Teigen posts sweet new photo of baby Wren.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"She sees all my Instagram Stories and I try to send her little pictures behind the scenes," added Teigen. "I told her at the beginning of this journey, I wanted someone who would be there for birthday parties and throughout life,” Teigen said.

"I wanted to meet her children and I wanted my children to be friends with her children,” she added. “And they really genuinely are which has been a really beautiful thing to see."

In her Instagram post announcing Wren’s birth, Teigen explained that she always wanted four kids, but after losing her son Jack at 20 weeks in September 2020, she didn't think she’d be “able to carry any more babies” on her own. She and Legend ended up deciding to go through the in vitro fertilization process and conceived daughter Esti while Alexandra carried Wren.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation images 08 06 23 kids children
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on vacation with their kids.

John Legend/Instagram

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote of her surrogate at the time of Wren’s birth. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

