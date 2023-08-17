Chrissy Teigen 'Cannot Wait for Fall' After Seeing This Genius Pumpkin Pie Hack

The mother of four got excited about an easy way to elevate store bought pie into bite-sized treats

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
Published on August 17, 2023 12:59PM EDT
'chrissy teigen 'cannot wait for fall'
Chrissy Teigen Posts About How She 'Cannot Wait for Fall'. Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is ready for pumpkin spice season. 

The cookbook author, model, and mother of four share her excitement for fall (and fall-flavored treats) on Instagram on Wednesday. Teigen shared a pumpkin pie hack on her Story and wrote, "Hoo boy I cannot wait for fall!!!!”

The inspiring dessert hack comes from Tara Panasiuk, also known as the Magnolia Mercantile on social media, who “transforms” a store bought pumpkin pie.

In the clip, Panasiuk uses a circular cookie cutter to carve out individual pie pieces. After stamping out the smaller sweets and placing them on a platter, she tops each bite-sized dessert with a swirl of whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon and pumpkin-shaped decorations.

'chrissy teigen 'cannot wait for fall'
Tara Panasiuk, aka the Magnolia Mercantile, Demonstrates a Pumpkin Pie Hack.

Credit: The Magnolia Mercantile/Instagram

While many commenters expressed similar enthusiasm to Teigen in Panasiuk’s comment section, some followers expressed concern for the pie leftovers not utilized in the initial trick. But Panasiuk posted a second video demonstrating how to utilize the rest of the pumpkin pie. 

In the follow-up clip, the lifestyle expert takes the leftover pie and mushes it together in a large bowl. She scoops up the mushed pie into balls, pops them in the freezer for 30 minutes and then coats each pumpkin pie truffle with chocolate and decorates them to look like pumpkins. The final product is a pumpkin pie cake pop.

Earlier in the week, Teigen shared another genius recipe of her own with her Instagram followers: an "upgraded homemade McGriddle." In the video, the Cravings food brand founder sandwiched a fried egg and a sausage patty in between maple syrup-drizzled pancakes (one of which was slathered with spicy mayo).

Meals are now for six at Teigen's table because she and husband John Legend, 44, welcomed two children this year: daughter Esti, now 8 months, and son Wren Alexander, 2 months. The two joined daughter Luna Simone, 8, and son Miles Theodore, 5.

