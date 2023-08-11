Chrissy Teigen is relishing time with her family.

On Friday, the Cravings cookbook author and model, 37, shared several photos on her Instagram from her family vacation with all four kids.

In the photos, Teigen holds her son Miles, 5, as they sit on the back of a golf cart. She smiles with Miles and daughter Luna, 7, and poses with husband John Legend, 44, and their two older kids on a couch.

In a video, daughter Esti, 6 months, adorably licks an ice cream cone and wears giant, pearl-studded sunglasses in a later photo. Son Wren, 7 weeks old, was also along for the ride, yawning and stretching in one photo and cuddled up on his mom's lap in another.

"Last slide is one of the greatest shows I've ever seen and not one person in my life begged me to watch it???" Teigen wrote, referencing a photo of the TV show Dave. "Disgusting."

This past weekend, Legend shared a series of snaps on his Instagram from the family's vacation, which happened to be their first one as a family of six. In the first photo, Teigen posed in a swimming pool holding Esti in her arms while Luna hung on her shoulder. In another, Legend smiled beside Wren and his big brother Miles under a cabana.

“Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!” Legend captioned his post.

Teigen also posted a gallery of photos on her Instagram. In one snapshot, Luna smiled over a collection of Legos, while in another, everyone posed together as one happy family.

“Legos on vacation with my giant family! a dream,” the model and cookbook author joked in the caption of her own post.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The couple surprised fans earlier this summer by revealing they had welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate on June 19.

In an Instagram post, the New York Times bestselling author honored her surrogate Alexandra.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom she got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens," she added at the time.