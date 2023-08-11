    Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos with All Four Kids While on First Vacation as a Family of Six

    Teigen and husband John Legend looked relaxed as they posed with their four kids while on vacation

    By Hannah Sacks
    Published on August 11, 2023 10:54AM EDT
    chrissy teigen kid pics on vacation
    Photo:

    Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

    Chrissy Teigen is relishing time with her family.

    On Friday, the Cravings cookbook author and model, 37, shared several photos on her Instagram from her family vacation with all four kids.

    In the photos, Teigen holds her son Miles, 5, as they sit on the back of a golf cart. She smiles with Miles and daughter Luna, 7, and poses with husband John Legend, 44, and their two older kids on a couch.

    In a video, daughter Esti, 6 months, adorably licks an ice cream cone and wears giant, pearl-studded sunglasses in a later photo. Son Wren, 7 weeks old, was also along for the ride, yawning and stretching in one photo and cuddled up on his mom's lap in another.

    "Last slide is one of the greatest shows I've ever seen and not one person in my life begged me to watch it???" Teigen wrote, referencing a photo of the TV show Dave. "Disgusting."

    Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

    This past weekend, Legend shared a series of snaps on his Instagram from the family's vacation, which happened to be their first one as a family of six. In the first photo, Teigen posed in a swimming pool holding Esti in her arms while Luna hung on her shoulder. In another, Legend smiled beside Wren and his big brother Miles under a cabana.

    “Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!” Legend captioned his post.

    Teigen also posted a gallery of photos on her Instagram. In one snapshot, Luna smiled over a collection of Legos, while in another, everyone posed together as one happy family.

    “Legos on vacation with my giant family! a dream,” the model and cookbook author joked in the caption of her own post.

    chrissy teigen kid pics on vacation

    Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

    The couple surprised fans earlier this summer by revealing they had welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate on June 19.

    In an Instagram post, the New York Times bestselling author honored her surrogate Alexandra.

    "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom she got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time.

    "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens," she added at the time.

    Related Articles
    jason Kelce baby
    Philadelphia Eagles Wives Kylie Kelce and Annie Elliott Pose with Their Two Babies: 'Benny & Beau'
    Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split
    Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split
    rumer willis hot mom era
    Rumer Willis Says She's 'Entering My Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era' as She Poses in Big Sunglasses
    Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
    Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick
    Kimora Lee goes to Japan with her family
    Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Sweet Photos from Trip to Japan with Her 5 Kids
    Brittany Mahomes Shares Family Photos From 'First Offseason as Four': 'It Flew By'
    Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Family Photos from 'First Offseason as Four': 'It Flew By'
    Da Brat and Jesseca shot at home in Alpharetta, GA on July 31, 2023.
    Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: 'God Saw Fit for Me to Have Him' (Exclusive)
    Khole Kardashian shares pic of daughter True Thompson with a cast
    Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Cousin Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: 'Cousin Cast Club'
    Emily Ratajkowsk and son
    Emily Ratajkowski Spends Time with 2-Year-Old Son Sly as They Pick Blackberries by a Lake
    beckham family water sports
    Victoria Beckham Goes Waterskiing on Lake Vacation with Husband David and Kids: 'Most Perfect Few Days'
    Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
    Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo
    Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian, Instagram
    Gisele Bündchen Comments on Ex Tom Brady's Photos of African Safari with Their Daughter Vivian
    Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
    Tom Brady's Son Jack, 15, Stands Almost as Tall as His 6'4" Dad in Photos from African Vacation
    Jason Michael Fordham, Mandie Taketa, Maile Masako Brady, and Wayne Brady attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
    All About Wayne Brady's Blended Family
    Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day
    Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: ‘Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day’
    Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
    Tom Brady Brings Two of His Kids on 'Life Changing' African Safari for His Birthday — See the Photos!