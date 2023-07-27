Lifestyle Chrissy Teigen's Effortless Sarong Looks So Much Like This $20 One from Amazon She wore the swimsuit cover-up on a casual cruise By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: chrissyteigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen knows how to take care of her team. She decided to treat her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen crew, and take them out on a chartered boat ride, and we’re now just wondering how to sign up to work for her. During the summer excursion, Teigen had on the perfect outfit for a beautiful day at sea. She wore a multi-colored crochet bikini with a matching crochet open-front top. To complete the look, she wore one of the easiest cover-ups for the beach and beyond — a sarong. And we found an identical lookalike at Amazon that’s just $20. The Shu-Shi Sarong has a similar long silhouette to the one Teigen is wearing in her Instagram photo. It’s 67 by 45 inches, so it’s wrappable, providing optimal coverage if you plan to wear it as a cover-up as Teigen did. Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-up in White Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Chrissy Teigen Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up That Looks Just Like This $32 One from Amazon The sarong is made of 100 percent rayon, so it’s soft and also quick drying — if you toss it on over your damp bathing suit, you can feel confident that you won’t stay wet for long. The material is also breathable and cooling, allowing for plenty of airflow. And the cover-up is see-through, so you can show off your swimsuit underneath. It can also be worn so many ways — the open-front style allows you to wrap it around your waist and tie it at the top, providing coverage to your lower body. Or, you could wear the sarong as a cardigan or an oversized scarf to protect your shoulders. One Amazon shopper wore it as a head wrap, too. With more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Shu-Shi Sarong has shoppers impressed thanks to its lightweight material, flattering fit, and versatility. One five-star reviewer described it as “perfect for the beach or pool.” Another person highlighted its versatility: “I bought it for a trip to Puerto Rico for a cover-up, and it has so many functions,” adding that they “even used it on the plane as a blanket.” And a final reviewer wrote, “[The] fabric is heavy enough to not be ultra-transparent, but light enough to dry out quickly if it becomes wet.” In addition to staple white, the Shu-Shi Sarong comes in 21 colors, including red, pink, coral, and turquoise. The black hue is even on sale right now! So, if you’re looking for an effortless swimsuit cover-up you can wear throughout the entirety of an upcoming trip and during the rest of summer, shop the Teigen-inspired sarong in more gorgeous colors below. Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Black Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $20 Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Red Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Coral Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Turquoise Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Oprah's Breezy Wide-Leg Pants Are Easy to Wear and Travel-Friendly — Get the Look Starting at $28 You Have 48 Hours Left to Score the Internet’s Favorite Body Cream on Sale The Birkenstock Sandals Practically All of Hollywood Own Are Going for $80 Right Now