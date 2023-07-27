Chrissy Teigen's Effortless Sarong Looks So Much Like This $20 One from Amazon

Chrissy Teigen knows how to take care of her team. She decided to treat her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen crew, and take them out on a chartered boat ride, and we’re now just wondering how to sign up to work for her.

During the summer excursion, Teigen had on the perfect outfit for a beautiful day at sea. She wore a multi-colored crochet bikini with a matching crochet open-front top. To complete the look, she wore one of the easiest cover-ups for the beach and beyond — a sarong.

And we found an identical lookalike at Amazon that’s just $20. The Shu-Shi Sarong has a similar long silhouette to the one Teigen is wearing in her Instagram photo. It’s 67 by 45 inches, so it’s wrappable, providing optimal coverage if you plan to wear it as a cover-up as Teigen did.

The sarong is made of 100 percent rayon, so it’s soft and also quick drying — if you toss it on over your damp bathing suit, you can feel confident that you won’t stay wet for long. The material is also breathable and cooling, allowing for plenty of airflow. And the cover-up is see-through, so you can show off your swimsuit underneath.

It can also be worn so many ways — the open-front style allows you to wrap it around your waist and tie it at the top, providing coverage to your lower body. Or, you could wear the sarong as a cardigan or an oversized scarf to protect your shoulders. One Amazon shopper wore it as a head wrap, too.

With more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Shu-Shi Sarong has shoppers impressed thanks to its lightweight material, flattering fit, and versatility. One five-star reviewer described it as “perfect for the beach or pool.”

Another person highlighted its versatility: “I bought it for a trip to Puerto Rico for a cover-up, and it has so many functions,” adding that they “even used it on the plane as a blanket.” And a final reviewer wrote, “[The] fabric is heavy enough to not be ultra-transparent, but light enough to dry out quickly if it becomes wet.”

In addition to staple white, the Shu-Shi Sarong comes in 21 colors, including red, pink, coral, and turquoise. The black hue is even on sale right now! So, if you’re looking for an effortless swimsuit cover-up you can wear throughout the entirety of an upcoming trip and during the rest of summer, shop the Teigen-inspired sarong in more gorgeous colors below.

