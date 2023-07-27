Chrissy Teigen's Effortless Sarong Looks So Much Like This $20 One from Amazon

She wore the swimsuit cover-up on a casual cruise

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Chrissy Teigen White Sarong Cover-up
Photo:

chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen knows how to take care of her team. She decided to treat her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen crew, and take them  out on a chartered boat ride, and we’re now just wondering how to sign up to work for her.

During the summer excursion, Teigen had on the perfect outfit for a beautiful day at sea. She wore a multi-colored crochet bikini with a matching crochet open-front top. To complete the look, she wore one of the easiest cover-ups for the beach and beyond — a sarong. 

And we found an identical lookalike at Amazon that’s just $20. The Shu-Shi Sarong has a similar long silhouette to the one Teigen is wearing in her Instagram photo. It’s 67 by 45 inches, so it’s wrappable, providing optimal coverage if you plan to wear it as a cover-up as Teigen did.

Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-up in White

Amazon SHU-SHI Beach Cover Up White

Amazon

The sarong is made of 100 percent rayon, so it’s soft and also quick drying — if you toss it on over your damp bathing suit, you can feel confident that you won’t stay wet for long. The material is also breathable and cooling, allowing for plenty of airflow. And the cover-up is see-through, so you can show off your swimsuit underneath.

It can also be worn so many ways — the open-front style allows you to wrap it around your waist and tie it at the top, providing coverage to your lower body. Or, you could wear the sarong as a cardigan or an oversized scarf to protect your shoulders. One Amazon shopper wore it as a head wrap, too.

With more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Shu-Shi Sarong has shoppers impressed thanks to its lightweight material, flattering fit, and versatility. One five-star reviewer described it as “perfect for the beach or pool.”

Another person highlighted its versatility: “I bought it for a trip to Puerto Rico for a cover-up, and it has so many functions,” adding that they “even used it on the plane as a blanket.” And a final reviewer wrote, “[The] fabric is heavy enough to not be ultra-transparent, but light enough to dry out quickly if it becomes wet.”

In addition to staple white, the Shu-Shi Sarong comes in 21 colors, including red, pink, coral, and turquoise. The black hue is even on sale right now! So, if you’re looking for an effortless swimsuit cover-up you can wear throughout the entirety of an upcoming trip and during the rest of summer, shop the Teigen-inspired sarong in more gorgeous colors below.

Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Black

Amazon SHU-SHI Beach Cover Up Black

Amazon

Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Red

Amazon SHU-SHI Beach Cover Up Red

Amazon

Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Pink

Amazon SHU-SHI Beach Cover Up Pink

Amazon

Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Coral

Amazon SHU-SHI Beach Cover Up Coral

Amazon

Shu-Shi Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up in Turquoise

Amazon SHU-SHI Beach Cover Up Turquoise

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Oprah Breezy Pants Tout
Oprah's Breezy Wide-Leg Pants Are Easy to Wear and Travel-Friendly — Get the Look Starting at $28
Sol de Janeiro sale Tout
You Have 48 Hours Left to Score the Internet’s Favorite Body Cream on Sale
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Practically All of Hollywood Own Are Going for $80 Right Now
Related Articles
Catherine Zeta-Jones swimsuit
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Her Swimsuit Style in a Plunging One-Piece
CCTOO Button-Down Dress Tout
This ‘Flattering’ Button-Down Shirt Dress That ‘Keeps You Cool’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere
Reese Witherspoon Shopped with Her Daughter in the Simple White Tee She Keeps Going Back To — Get the Look Starting at $7
shorts under $30 Tout
10 Cute Shorts for Summer Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $30
Breathable T-Shirt tout
The ‘Perfect T-Shirt’ for Summer Is as Little as $16 Right Now
Blowfish Malibu Sandals Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These Comfortable Sandals That Are ‘Good Summer Footwear,’ and They’re on Sale
Customer Most Loved Pants Roundup Tout
7 Pairs of Summer-Friendly Pants Inspired by Celeb-Worn Styles, Starting at Just $19
Jennifer Lopez attends the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre
Jennifer Lopez’s Breezy Floral Maxi Dress Is Spot-On with the Summer Trend We See Celebs Wearing on Repeat
Bike Shorts Tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying These ‘Breathable’ Bike Shorts That Have 57,800+ Five-Star Ratings
Amazon Best Outlet Deals Tout
We Found the Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend — Here’s What to Add to Cart
Jennifer Lopez Super Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Tout
Jennifer Lopez’s Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Breathable Alternative to Dresses for Summer — Similar Options Start at $26
SpaceAid Moving Bags Tout
These Sturdy Bags That ‘Make Moving Easy’ Are Just $8 Apiece at Amazon
Joy Pebble Portable Air Conditioner Tout
A Portable Air Conditioner That’s a ‘Life Savior’ in Peak Florida Weather Is on Sale at Amazon
SJP Crossbody Bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17
Belizzi Turkish Towels Tout
These ‘Absorbent’ Turkish Towels That ‘Dry Quickly’ Are Just $5 Apiece at Amazon
Okp Vacuum Tout
A $350 Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Call a ‘Little Miracle’ Is on Sale for Just $90 at Amazon