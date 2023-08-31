Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Balancing Four Kids: 'We Try to Do the Best We Can' (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen wants to make sure all four of her kids feel her love.

Since growing their family to four kids, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, tells PEOPLE she and her EGOT-winning husband John Legend, 44, are working hard to spread the love equally.

"For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies, even though you might have your hands on the babies a lot more," Teigen — mom to Wren, 10 weeks, Esti, 7 months, Miles, 4, and Luna, 7 — shares.

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough. I was speaking with my therapist and I was like, 'I'm having a hard time because I want to make sure that Miles and Luna feel like we still love them.'"

She continues, "I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Luna and little brother Wren. Chrissy Teigen /Instagram

The older kids are enjoying the last few weeks of summer at camp, giving Teigen time to enjoy special moments with her younger pair. "What's great is knowing that our family is solid now. Hopefully, there's no new changes in the next year and this is our tight number now."



Teigen struggles with the worry that "you're never going to give enough to your kids."

"They're always going to ask for more, so it's important to give them the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy," she laughs. "I didn't grow up around babies or children, so seeing my children experience a world with littles coming in, I see how that could be hard for them."

"So we try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to," she adds. "It can be a lot, it's a lot to give yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and we want to do it, and it's all okay."

John Legend with all four kids. John Legend Instagram

Discussing the launch of the Wonderfold W4 and W2 Petal Pop Stroller Wagon — a wagon specially designed by Teigen with a custom floral blooms print that carries four little ones, benefitting Baby2Baby — Teigen says she wanted a colorful design that supported families' needs.

"I have been a long-time supporter of Baby2Baby. I think when I first became a mother, I really started to have a deepened understanding of wanting to really use my platform to be able to uplift and provide a nurturing environment for children to be able to thrive from birth on. And what I love about Baby2Baby was that not only was that support given to the children but to the parents as well," Teigen says. "And we have always tried to support by donating."

Wonderfold Wagon designed by Chrissy Teigen, benefitting Baby2Baby. Wonderfold

"We get so many things and it just drove me crazy, so our earliest involvement was making simple donations every week. We'd fill up a big tub with things for Baby2Baby and send them over. And then I got to explore the warehouse and see the magnitude of what they're able to give, not just to children but mothers and whole families as well."

"Being able to see the actualities of what they're doing is really important to me and very special. Being one of their angels is honestly a partnership with a group of people that are wonderful to be around and really care about what they do. Getting to use my platform to help them is important because I have this complete mom desire to create a better world for all children."

