Lifestyle Fashion Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Are Wearing Romantic Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer Shop the trend starting at $45 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 23, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Reese Witherspoon Instagram; APEX / MEGA While actual perennial flowers bloom in gardens, floral-printed dresses are popping up everywhere — in the streets, on magazine covers, and in celebrity Instagrams. The breezy statement garment is an age-old spring and summer uniform, and plenty of stars are reminding us of its versatility with their recent takes on the trend. Mindy Kaling wore this $1,150 belted floral puff sleeve mini dress that nearly outshone her lush outdoor backdrop on the cover of the latest issue of Better Homes & Gardens. Last week, Chrissy Teigen wore an off-the-shoulder floral puff sleeve midi to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of her new Cravings Bakery Shop. And, to celebrate Mother’s Day, Reese Witherspoon got brunch in a pink and red floral sundress with short bell sleeves. And those are just a few recent examples of the flowery fad: Other honorable mentions include Hilary Duff, who hosted a flower arranging party in a satin floral maxi, and Blake Lively, who stepped out in a bright botanical midi last month. Floral Dresses Inspired by Celebrities BTFBM Boho Floral Maxi Dress, $44.99; amazon.com Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Mini Dress, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Lulus Sweet Daydreams White Floral Print Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $69; lulus.com Lulus Darling Whimsy White Floral Eyelet Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $68; lulus.com Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $80; abercrombie.com Wayf Floral Print Puff Sleeve Dress, $99; nordstrom.com Eliza J Floral Eyelet Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $178; nordstrom.com Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs Although floral dresses are a spring and summer staple, they’re anything but basic. In fact, they bring elevated flair to seasonal dressing, especially for events like weddings, showers, and vacations, which is likely why they’re so popular. And although iterations like Kaling’s may seem overly fancy, you don’t have to go for a designer label to get the look. This BTFBM Boho Floral Maxi Dress from Amazon, for example, is under $50, but would exceed most wedding guest dress codes. It’s a sophisticated maxi length, has statement puff sleeves, and comes in 11 colors and prints, including pink and red, black and yellow, and white and orange. One reviewer said the material is “good quality.” Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Boho Floral Maxi Dress, $44.99; amazon.com If you’re looking for something flirtier, you can’t go wrong with a puff sleeve mini dress like this romantic white and pink one from Lulus, which is made of lightweight woven chiffon (perfect for living your frolicking fantasy!) with a contrasting statement square neckline. After wearing it to holiday celebrations, a happy reviewer said they “got so many compliments on it.” Lulu's Buy It! Lulus Sweet Daydreams White Floral Print Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $69; lulus.com You truly can’t have too many floral dresses in your warm weather wardrobe. So keep scrolling to spruce it up with fresh blossoms! Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Mini Dress, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Lulu's Buy It! Lulus Darling Whimsy White Floral Eyelet Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $68; lulus.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $80; abercrombie.com Nordstrom Buy It! Wayf Floral Print Puff Sleeve Dress, $99; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Eliza J Floral Eyelet Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $178; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Martha Stewart's $192 White One-Piece for Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Is a Flattering Summer Style We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off Nordstrom Rack Has Hundreds of Summer-Ready Dresses on Sale for Up to 82% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals