Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Are Wearing Romantic Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer

Shop the trend starting at $45

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Published on May 23, 2023 08:00 PM

Reese Witherspoon / Chrissy Teigen pink floral dress
Photo:

Reese Witherspoon Instagram; APEX / MEGA

While actual perennial flowers bloom in gardens, floral-printed dresses are popping up everywhere — in the streets, on magazine covers, and in celebrity Instagrams. The breezy statement garment is an age-old spring and summer uniform, and plenty of stars are reminding us of its versatility with their recent takes on the trend. 

Mindy Kaling wore this $1,150 belted floral puff sleeve mini dress that nearly outshone her lush outdoor backdrop on the cover of the latest issue of Better Homes & Gardens. Last week, Chrissy Teigen wore an off-the-shoulder floral puff sleeve midi to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of her new Cravings Bakery Shop. And, to celebrate Mother’s Day, Reese Witherspoon got brunch in a pink and red floral sundress with short bell sleeves. 

And those are just a few recent examples of the flowery fad: Other honorable mentions include Hilary Duff, who hosted a flower arranging party in a satin floral maxi, and Blake Lively, who stepped out in a bright botanical midi last month.

Floral Dresses Inspired by Celebrities

Although floral dresses are a spring and summer staple, they’re anything but basic. In fact, they bring elevated flair to seasonal dressing, especially for events like weddings, showers, and vacations, which is likely why they’re so popular. And although iterations like Kaling’s may seem overly fancy, you don’t have to go for a designer label to get the look. 

This BTFBM Boho Floral Maxi Dress from Amazon, for example, is under $50, but would exceed most wedding guest dress codes. It’s a sophisticated maxi length, has statement puff sleeves, and comes in 11 colors and prints, including pink and red, black and yellow, and white and orange. One reviewer said the material is “good quality.”

BTFBM Women Summer Dresses 2023 Casual Flowy Beach Square Neck Puff Short Sleeve Smocked Back Boho Floral Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Boho Floral Maxi Dress, $44.99; amazon.com

If you’re looking for something flirtier, you can’t go wrong with a puff sleeve mini dress like this romantic white and pink one from Lulus, which is made of lightweight woven chiffon (perfect for living your frolicking fantasy!) with a contrasting statement square neckline. After wearing it to holiday celebrations, a happy reviewer said they “got so many compliments on it.” 

Sweet Daydreams White Floral Print Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Lulu's

Buy It! Lulus Sweet Daydreams White Floral Print Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $69; lulus.com

You truly can’t have too many floral dresses in your warm weather wardrobe. So keep scrolling to spruce it up with fresh blossoms!

DOKOTOO WOMEN SQUARE NECK BOHO DRESS

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Mini Dress, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Darling Whimsy White Floral Eyelet Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Lulu's

Buy It! Lulus Darling Whimsy White Floral Eyelet Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $68; lulus.com

Emerson Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $80; abercrombie.com

WAYF Floral Print Puff Sleeve Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Wayf Floral Print Puff Sleeve Dress, $99; nordstrom.com

Eliza J Floral Eyelet Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Eliza J Floral Eyelet Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $178; nordstrom.com

