Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Are Wearing Romantic Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer

While actual perennial flowers bloom in gardens, floral-printed dresses are popping up everywhere — in the streets, on magazine covers, and in celebrity Instagrams. The breezy statement garment is an age-old spring and summer uniform, and plenty of stars are reminding us of its versatility with their recent takes on the trend.

Mindy Kaling wore this $1,150 belted floral puff sleeve mini dress that nearly outshone her lush outdoor backdrop on the cover of the latest issue of Better Homes & Gardens. Last week, Chrissy Teigen wore an off-the-shoulder floral puff sleeve midi to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of her new Cravings Bakery Shop. And, to celebrate Mother’s Day, Reese Witherspoon got brunch in a pink and red floral sundress with short bell sleeves.

And those are just a few recent examples of the flowery fad: Other honorable mentions include Hilary Duff, who hosted a flower arranging party in a satin floral maxi, and Blake Lively, who stepped out in a bright botanical midi last month.

Floral Dresses Inspired by Celebrities

Although floral dresses are a spring and summer staple, they’re anything but basic. In fact, they bring elevated flair to seasonal dressing, especially for events like weddings, showers, and vacations, which is likely why they’re so popular. And although iterations like Kaling’s may seem overly fancy, you don’t have to go for a designer label to get the look.

This BTFBM Boho Floral Maxi Dress from Amazon, for example, is under $50, but would exceed most wedding guest dress codes. It’s a sophisticated maxi length, has statement puff sleeves, and comes in 11 colors and prints, including pink and red, black and yellow, and white and orange. One reviewer said the material is “good quality.”

If you’re looking for something flirtier, you can’t go wrong with a puff sleeve mini dress like this romantic white and pink one from Lulus, which is made of lightweight woven chiffon (perfect for living your frolicking fantasy!) with a contrasting statement square neckline. After wearing it to holiday celebrations, a happy reviewer said they “got so many compliments on it.”

You truly can’t have too many floral dresses in your warm weather wardrobe. So keep scrolling to spruce it up with fresh blossoms!

