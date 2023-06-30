Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Recreates That Viral ‘Barbie’ High-Heel Moment: 'Flawless'

Teigen shot the video in the Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Published on June 30, 2023 04:11PM EDT
chrissy teigen recreates barbie scene
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty , Instagram/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen started her visit to the Barbie Dreamhouse on the right foot. Sort of.

The model, 37, posted a video to her Instagram on Thursday recreating Margot Robbie’s high-heel scene from the Barbie film trailer. Hers, however, didn't go quite as well as Robbie's.

In the video, which Teigen took at Airbnb’s Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, the mom of four can be heard saying “ow” as she struggled to step out of the pink heels.

“Flawless,” she captioned the clip.

Her kids can be heard screaming “mommy” in the background as everyone breaks out in laughter watching the relatable clip of Teigen attempting to kick off the stilettos and stay balanced on the hot pink platform.

The comments were full of jokes, with one person writing, “You thought we wouldn’t notice you just reposted the Barbie trailer?”

Another wrote, “The casting director is going to cast you in BARBIE 2 as soon as she sees this.”

Her husband, John Legend, even wrote, “perfection.”

Teigen had previously taken to Twitter to ask Robbie, 32, how the trailer video was filmed — seemingly fascinated by the effortless step out of the shoes.

"I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot,” Teigen, 37, wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with Time, the Australian actress gave answers to the pressing issue. 

"They’re my feet," she explained. "We probably did, I don’t know, maybe eight takes. No, I wasn’t wearing a harness, but I did hold onto, like, a bar when I got there so I was more steady."

Chrissy Teigen Kisses Surrogate's Bump in Sweet Tribute Photo: I Will Never Forget How Hard She Fought

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

On Wednesday, the Cravings cookbook author and the EGOT winner, 44, announced that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, in a lengthy Instagram post. Son Wren Alexander Stephens was born on Monday, June 19.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

chrissy teigen announces surprise baby

Instagram/chrissyteigen

The couple's new arrival comes just five months after the family welcomed baby Esti, who Teigen carried and delivered via cesarean section. The couple also share son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7.

