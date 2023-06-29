Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new baby boy Wren has a head of hair.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, surprised the world on Wednesday when she announced the birth of baby no. 4, Wren Alexander Stephens.

On Wednesday night, Teigen posted an adorable Instagram Reel of Wren being burped while sporting an impressive mane that resembled a mohawk.

"The hair. simple plan is shaking," Teigen wrote of Wren, who was born Monday, June 19, via surrogate, just five months after his older sister Esti. Teigen and Legend also share son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7.

Many commenters were quick to point out the resemblance between Wren and Legend, 44.

"OMG he looks more like John than John does," one commenter wrote. "John’s face strikes again!!!!!♥️," another said.

Teigen opened up about always wanting four children and the surrogacy process in Wren's birth announcement.

"In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogacies, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"

During the process, Teigen decided she wanted to try to carry one last time. Instead of using two surrogates, Teigen carried one of their babies through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, while their surrogate received a second transfer.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time.

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

