Chrissy Teigen, 37, Prepares for Her First Colonoscopy: 'You Have to Get Ready to Have a Camera Up Your Butt'

"Soon there’s going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don't get checked,” Teigen explained on Instagram Monday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on July 19, 2023 12:01AM EDT
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about preparing for her first colonoscopy.

The model and cookbook author, 37, shared on her Instagram Stories Monday that she is getting ready to undergo the procedure on Tuesday.

“Soon there's going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don't get checked,” she explained. “And we don't get checked because we're not told to. You think that your parents are the ones that get checked.”

“I have my first colonoscopy tomorrow because I was told by my doctor that people are getting it younger and younger and they should go in earlier and earlier to get checked now,” Teigen said.

Chrissy Teigen Swimsuit Cover Up Tout

Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people get regularly screened for colon cancer every ten years once they turn 45 — but earlier, and more frequent screenings are recommended if someone has an inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis), or a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps, among other pre-existing conditions.

On a lighter note, the mom of four ironically pointed out: “My number one question is, you see me every day. I wear a black Hanro bra and black leggings every day. And for some reason, on the day that I have to take this wild amount of colon cleanse pills, I chose to wear white pants and a white bra.”

“Just being a big risk-taker today,” she jokingly added.

chrissy teigen

chrissy teigen/Instagram

Teigen then discussed the prep for a colonoscopy, “One thing that you always hear about is the crazy drink that you have to drink the night before. It's like very intense and [there’s] cramping. And obviously, you have to get ready to have a camera up your butt.”

“But now, it can be pills. So now I have to take these pills, a sip of water after every pill, and then a giant thing of water,” she said as she showed the camera the white capsules.

Preparation for a colonoscopy involves taking strong laxatives, typically in the form of a prep drink, to “clean out the colon” — which has been called “the most unpleasant part of the whole procedure and the biggest deterrent to repeating it,” as one study claimed.

Colonoscopies are performed while the patient is sedated or under general anesthesia. During the procedure, a doctor inserts “a longer, thin, flexible, lighted tube to check for polyps or cancer inside the rectum and the entire colon,” the CDC explains. “During the test, the doctor can find and remove most polyps and some cancers.”

