Chrissy Teigen Posts Adorable Video of Her and Husband John Legend Smooching Son Wren: 'Kiss Sandwich Is Back!!'

The couple are showering their newborn son, who they welcomed via surrogate in June, with love

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 03:26PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen kids post
Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable video on Instagram showering her and John Legend's newborn, Wren, with kisses. Photo:

Donald Bowers/Getty, Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are showering their newborn with love.

The couple welcomed their fourth child together, Wren Alexander, via surrogate in June, and they are finding it hard to keep their hands off him. 

“Kiss sandwich is back!!” Teigen, 37, captioned a video shared on Instagram where she and Legend, 44, smother 11-week-old Wren’s check with kisses. “Some like it more than others. (I think? I have yet to find them).”

In the second slide of the carousel, Teigen shared a photo where Wren’s face looked less than impressed with his parents’ show of affection. 

The couple, who wed in 2013, have had a busy year. They welcomed a daughter, Esti, in January, and then welcomed Wren in June. They also share son Miles, 5, and daughter Luna, 7.

In an Instagram post, Teigen explained the backstory behind the unique timing and the surprise birth of their son. 

After successfully becoming pregnant with Esti via in vitro fertilization, Teigen shared that she and Legend “met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra,” who was a “perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her.”

Chrissy Teigen kids post
Chrissy Teigen and her newborn, Wren Alexander.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen praised her surrogate for “how much she gave up of her own body” during the process of IVF. 

“I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn’t any different from any other expecting couple," Teigen said. "As we crept toward the safe zone of my pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy.”

She added, “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” before revealing that Wren’s middle name, Alexander, was a nod to her.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen family photos
Chrissy Teigen poses with her two infants.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

The transition to being a mom of four has been a challenge, but Teigen is working hard to spread the love equally.

"For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies, even though you might have your hands on the babies a lot more," she told PEOPLE in August.  

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough. I was speaking with my therapist and I was like, 'I'm having a hard time because I want to make sure that Miles and Luna feel like we still love them.'"

She continued, "I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen family photos
Chrissy Teigen poses with her four children.

chrissyteigen/Instagram


The Cravings cookbook author shared that she often worries about being able to “give enough” to her kids, but noted that she and Legend “try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to.”

"It can be a lot, it's a lot to give yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and we want to do it, and it's all okay."

Teigen also said that she and Legend are happy with their family of six — and aren’t planning on expanding. 

"What's great is knowing that our family is solid now. Hopefully, there's no new changes in the next year and this is our tight number now."

