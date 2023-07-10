Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Mom the Artist Formerly 'Known as Prints' While Poking Fun at Her Style

Chrissy Teigen is fashion-policing her mom!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, poked fun at her mom Vilailuck Teigen’s outfit as the pair — and Chrissy's 5-month-old daughter Esti — went on a “shopping date” in an Instagram photo, posted on Sunday.

“Shopping date with est and the artist formally known as prints, @pepperthai2,” Chrissy jokily captioned, referencing the singer Prince while referring to her mom’s colorful floral-print caftan worn in the snap, which was taken as they visited a Chloé store.

Teigen poked fun at her mom's outfit on a shopping trip. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy’s mom followed her busy outfit theme through with a printed bucket hat and wore a pair of oversized black sunglasses and gold bangles. In the photo, she held up her phone to take a mirror selfie in the store with her daughter and granddaughter Esti, who was perched in a stroller.

Chrissy couldn’t have been more in contrast with her mom on their shopping trip in her ultra-minimal look. She wore a longline black blazer with a silver chunky chain belt by Christopher Esber, a white cropped top and a pair of light blue baggy Agolde jeans with cutouts at the sides.

Teigen opted for a minimal look in contrast. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy posted photos of herself modeling her outfit at home as she stood on a winding wooden staircase. She wore her hair back in a sleek low ponytail and sported a bronze nude makeup look. She added a pair of black caged flat mules by The Row to complete her look.

Chrissy's shopping trip photos come after giving a glimpse into life as a mom of four.

She posted a sweet gallery of images to her Instagram on Friday sharing snaps of all of her children — including her two newest babies, Esti and Wren Alexander, born via surrogate in late June, whom she shares with husband John Legend.

Teigen showed off her outfit at home. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Too tired for caption,” Chrissy wrote alongside the post.

The first snapshot showed her snuggled up to daughter Esti, planting a kiss on the little girl’s cheek. Another photo featured mom completing a needlepoint stitch while 5-year-old son Miles played on his tablet and Esti stared directly into the camera.

The next was a mirror selfie taken by Vilailuck, standing behind daughter Luna, 7, who is holding Esti on her shoulders as the two kids laugh.