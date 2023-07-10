Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Mom the Artist Formerly 'Known as Prints' While Poking Fun at Her Style

The 'Cravings' cookbook author made the cheeky comment on Instagram

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 10, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Mom On Shopping Trip
Chrissy Teigen and her mom . Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is fashion-policing her mom!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, poked fun at her mom Vilailuck Teigen’s outfit as the pair — and Chrissy's 5-month-old daughter Esti — went on a “shopping date” in an Instagram photo, posted on Sunday.

“Shopping date with est and the artist formally known as prints, @pepperthai2,” Chrissy jokily captioned, referencing the singer Prince while referring to her mom’s colorful floral-print caftan worn in the snap, which was taken as they visited a Chloé store.

Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Mom On Shopping Trip
Teigen poked fun at her mom's outfit on a shopping trip.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy’s mom followed her busy outfit theme through with a printed bucket hat and wore a pair of oversized black sunglasses and gold bangles. In the photo, she held up her phone to take a mirror selfie in the store with her daughter and granddaughter Esti, who was perched in a stroller. 

Chrissy couldn’t have been more in contrast with her mom on their shopping trip in her ultra-minimal look. She wore a longline black blazer with a silver chunky chain belt by Christopher Esber, a white cropped top and a pair of light blue baggy Agolde jeans with cutouts at the sides.

Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Mom On Shopping Trip
Teigen opted for a minimal look in contrast.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy posted photos of herself modeling her outfit at home as she stood on a winding wooden staircase. She wore her hair back in a sleek low ponytail and sported a bronze nude makeup look. She added a pair of black caged flat mules by The Row to complete her look.

Chrissy's shopping trip photos come after giving a glimpse into life as a mom of four.

She posted a sweet gallery of images to her Instagram on Friday sharing snaps of all of her children — including her two newest babies, Esti and Wren Alexander, born via surrogate in late June, whom she shares with husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Mom On Shopping Trip
Teigen showed off her outfit at home.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Too tired for caption,” Chrissy wrote alongside the post.

The first snapshot showed her snuggled up to daughter Esti, planting a kiss on the little girl’s cheek. Another photo featured mom completing a needlepoint stitch while 5-year-old son Miles played on his tablet and Esti stared directly into the camera. 

The next was a mirror selfie taken by Vilailuck, standing behind daughter Luna, 7, who is holding Esti on her shoulders as the two kids laugh.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Son Wren and Elder Siblings: â4 People I Madeâ
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Son Wren and His Siblings: ‘4 People I Made’
John, Chrissy, and the kids spent the night at the Barbie/Ken AirBnB
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Their Kids Spend the Night at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Four Kids Forth of July
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's Four Kids Dress in Matching Outfits for Photo Shoot on Fourth of July
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Four Kids Forth of July
The Sweetest Photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 4 Kids
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video Of Daughter Luna Cuddling Baby Wren
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Luna Cuddling Baby Brother Wren
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, baby
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Baby No. 4, Son Wren: 'Incredible Gift'
Chrissy Teigen Barbie house visit
Chrissy Teigen Visits Barbie Dream House AirBnB After Welcoming Fourth Baby
john legend
John Legend Shares First Photo with All Four Kids After Welcoming Baby Boy
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Boy's Name
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby's Name
chrissy teigen recreates barbie scene
Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Recreates That Viral ‘Barbie’ High-Heel Moment: 'Flawless'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sassy Throwback Photo: 'Permed Bangs and Still Judging You'
Chrissy Teigen Luna lasagna.
Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Facepalm After Dropping Lasagna John Legend Made Them for Girls' Trip
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Laugh with Baby Daughter Esti in Adorable Selfies
Chrissy Teigen Shares Fun Snapshots from Her âThird Annualâ Joshua Tree Trip with Daughter Luna, 7
Chrissy Teigen Shares Fun Snapshots from Her 'Third Annual' Joshua Tree Trip with Daughter Luna, 7 — See The Photos!
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment