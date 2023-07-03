Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Son Wren and His Siblings: ‘4 People I Made’

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her children!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, expressed just how much she loves her four kids — including newborn boy Wren Alexander — on Instagram Friday.

“4 people I made (with lots of help from other people lol) I love them so much i could explode into 1 million pieces,” Teigen said of Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 4, Esti Maxine, 5 months, and Wren, 1 week, whom she shares with husband John Legend.

In the first photo, Wren can be seen wearing a white and grey babysuit and stretching out with a full head of dark brown hair.



Luna is then shown perched halfway down a winding wooden staircase wearing a pink and purple mermaid’s tale and crop top, while Esti is pictured looking adorable in a floral jumpsuit and a blue bib while sitting in a chair.

Son Miles, meanwhile, is shown cooling down in the sun with a blue snow cone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teigen confirmed that she and Legend welcomed baby Wren via surrogate in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Her latest post of her children comes after she shared photos of Luna and Miles feeding their newborn baby brother with a bottle on a couch alongside the caption "babies babies babies!"

The Chrissy's Court alum also included a cute shot of baby Esti sitting on her lap.



Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles feed baby brother Wren. Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Last week, Teigen also took her children for an overnight stay at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, which Airbnb has renovated in celebration of the new Barbie film, with Ken as the property's host.



Teigen was also joined by Legend, 44, and shared photos from their fun-filled family stay to Instagram on Saturday.

“Spent the night at ken’s!!! @airbnb,” Teigen, 37, joked in the post's caption.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with Esti, Luna and Miles. chrissy teigen instagram

Clearly fans of the dashing doll, she and Legend appeared to have raided Ken’s closet during their stay as, in one photo, Teigen wore an oversized Western shirt with a neck scarf, while Legend wore a denim trucker vest — both of which have been worn by Ryan Gosling in his role as Ken in the new movie.



Other photos shared showed Luna and Miles having a fun time at Barbie’s Dreamhouse as they tried on clothes and hung out by the infinity pool on the oceanfront residence.

