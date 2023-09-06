Chrissy Teigen’s Oversized Button-Up Is Classy, Comfortable, and Just Like Oprah’s — Get One Starting at $26

She freshened up the style for fall

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a celebrity shopping writer for PEOPLE. She’s an expert at finding affordable lookalikes for celebrity-worn styles seen on Oprah Winfrey, Katie Holmes, and Kate Middleton. She also rounds up can’t-miss sales, the best weekend deals, and top-notch beauty buys celebrities are currently using.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwu7XF9OeBo/?img_index=1
Photo:

chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen is ending her summer break on a sweet note. 

Ahead of back-to-school season, the cookbook author, John Legend, and two of their kids headed to the Berkshires for a quick vacation. Sharing a series of images from their trip, Teigen, wearing a black button-up, summery shorts, and see-through sandals, captioned the post: “Berkshires. What are we doing without Dorinda!!??” 

Her caption, a nod to the Real Housewives of New York, wasn’t the only celebrity reference to spring to mind: Her oversized shirt looks similar to the one we saw on Oprah just a few months ago. 

Oversized Shirts Inspired by Chrissy Teigen

Oprah’s blouse appeared to button down at the collars (i.e. a button-down) while Teigen’s didn’t (i.e. a button-up), but both had a baggy fit, long sleeves, and covered their bums. Teigen wore hers with white shorts during her summer send-off, but you could always opt for pants in a few weeks, just like Oprah did. Also, the black color is definitely fall-ready and complements everything. 

H&M Oversized Blouse 

H&M Oversized Blouse

H&M

Pick up this oversized blouse for just $27 at H&M. It’s crafted from a slightly shiny material, is super slouchy-looking, and, well, it’s a layering piece that’s bound to increase your closet’s potential. You can wear the black shirt with some warm leggings or a dressy skirt, or even layer a chunky sweater vest over the top when you’re at the office. The classic color reminds us of Teigen’s, but celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Taylor Swift have also been spotted in similar white versions, too. 

Madewell Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Madewell Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Madewell

Madewell’s best-selling Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt is another fashion find you’re not going to want to go without: The shirttail hem breaks up the stiff structure many button-downs have and it “hangs really pretty off the shoulders,” per one shopper. Though it’s supposed to fit more oversized, it does run big according to the brand, so consider ordering a size down.

Zilcremo Button-Up Tunic, $41 (Up to $6 Off)

Amazon Women Denim Shirt Dresses Long Sleeve Distressed Jean Dress Button

Amazon

Shorter individuals might be able to get away with wearing any regular button-up as a mini dress, but those with longer legs probably can’t pull it off as easily. Instead of having a Marilyn Monroe mishap, choose an option that’s long enough to be both a dress or a shirt, like this Zilcremo one that’s marked down. 

The highly rated pick (it has more than 4,000 five-star ratings) is made from denim, so it’s warmer than some of our other options, and it’s “extraordinarily comfortable,” per one shopper. The affordable blouse comes in sizes S to XXL and a variety of other seasonal colors. 

If you can’t get enough of Teigen’s oversized shirt, grab one now so you’re fully prepared for fall. Keep scrolling to shop more styles at Amazon, Alo Yoga, Gap, and more. 

Gap Organic Cotton Big Shirt, $42 (Save 30%)

GAP 100% Organic Cotton Big Shirt

GAP

Hotouch Oversized Boyfriend Shirt with Pocket 

Amazon HOTOUCH Women Button Down Shirts Office Drop Shoulder

Amazon

We The Free Happy Hour Solid Poplin Top

Free People We The Free Happy Hour Solid Poplin Top

Free People

Big Dart Button-Down Shirt, $27 (Up to 26% Off)

Amazon BIG DART Oversized Button Down Shirts for Women, Dressy Casual

Amazon

Alo Yoga Dreamscape Button-Down Long Sleeve Shirt

Alo DREAMSCAPE BUTTON DOWN LONG SLEEVE

Alo

Realipopo Button-Down Shirt with Pockets

Amazon Women's Oversided Button Down Shirts Roll Up Long Sleeve

Amazon

Showpo Ruri Mini Dress

Showpo RURI MINI DRESS - SPARKLY OVERSIZED SHIRT DRESS IN BLACK AND SILVER

Showpo

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Taylor Swift is seen leaving Electric Lady Music studio in Manhattan on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Swift Hit the Studio in Cargo Pants — Try the Celeb-Favored Trend for as Little as $28
EXCLUSIVE* - Despite recent changes in her love life, Sofia Vergara continues to shine with her signature gorgeous smile
Sofía Vergara Went Shopping in the Flattering Jean Style Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes Love to Pull Out for Fall
One-Off: Comfortable Leggings Deal tout
Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon
Related Articles
Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30
One-Off: Comfortable Leggings Deal tout
Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon
The Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bag and hand pump on the floor of a closet.
The Best Budget Vacuum Storage Bags We Tested Are Just $17 Right Now for Amazon Prime Members
Jennifer Garner Khaki Pants Tout
Jennifer Garner Celebrated an Angel City FC Goal in the Pants Style That’s Bound to Be Trendy for Fall
Jessica Biel Crossbody Bag
Jessica Biel Carried a Functional Hands-Free Designer Bag, and We Found a Similar One That’s Only $23
LDW: RLL Lily Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer
Helen Mirren Floral Dress Tout
Helen Mirren’s Date Night Dress Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple, and Similar Styles Start at $26
Astylish Shacket tout
Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This Shacket That's a 'Staple for Fall' — and It’s on Sale
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
150 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Right Now, but Only for 48 More Hours
LDW: Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend Tout
Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend
Drew Barrymore on the set of her first Garnier Nutrisse commercial
Drew Barrymore ‘Never Gives Up’ on This ‘Practical’ Jansport Backpack — Similar Options Start at $25
Jennifer Lawrence Billowing Trousers Tout
Jennifer Lawrence’s Wide-Leg Trousers Are the Comfy Office Pants You've Been Looking For — Shop 7 Similar Styles
The A-list: Oprah Cozy Earth Pajamas Tout
Oprah Has So Many ‘Favorites’ from This Brand, and Its Bamboo Pajamas Live Up to the Hype
Fall Pants Tout
12 Fall-Ready Pants Under $35 You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Nordstrom Deals tout
11 Nordstrom Deals You Can't Miss This Labor Day — Adidas, Zella, and More Brands Are Up to 60% Off
sweater tout
This $25 Oversized Sweater That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending at Amazon Right Now