Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Being Pregnant at the Same Time as Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed on Instagram Wednesday that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 28, 2023 07:19PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Recalls Being Pregnant with Daughter Esti Alongside Surrogate Expecting Newborn Son Wren
Chrissy Teigen and surrogate. Photo:

Instagram/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen developed a special relationship with the surrogate who helped bring her youngest into the world.

On Wednesday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, revealed that she and husband John Legend welcomed their fourth baby together. Son Wren Alexander was born via surrogate earlier this month, Teigen revealed in a candid Instagram post.

Part of the post acknowledges the special bond that the TV personality developed with the couple's surrogate, named Alexandra.

Teigen explained that the couple learned that Alexandra was pregnant with Wren "as we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy" with daughter Esti Maxine, now 5 months.

"We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," she recalled.

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."

chrissy teigen announces surprise baby

Instagram/chrissyteigen

The new mom of four took the opportunity to thank Alexandra "for this incredible gift you have given us."

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Teigen and the EGOT winner, 44, are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7. Their younger set of children comes after the couple lost son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant in September 2021.

