Chrissy Teigen Jokes She 'Needs to Get Outside' as She Shares New Photos Cuddling with Baby Wren

The 'Cravings' cookbook author and model welcomed her fourth baby, son Wren, earlier this summer

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 20, 2023 04:37PM EDT
chrissy teigen baby cuddle pics
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is appreciating the little moments with her newborn baby — even if it keeps her inside.

On Thursday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram that featured her newest addition, 4-week-old son Wren.

In one photo, Teigen snuggles up with Wren on the couch as the two take a nap together. In another, Wren sleeps as his mom snaps a cute picture.

"All day all day," Teigen captioned her post.

She also revealed what her past few weeks have looked like. "These are the only pics I have now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," she shared in the comments. "I need to get outside."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Teigen shares her four kids — sons Wren and Miles Theodore, 4, and daughters Esti, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7, with husband John Legend, 44.

Earlier this week, the model shared a relatable mom moment as she tried to get a family photo with all four of her kids. In one shot, Teigen held Wren while Miles made a crazy face for the camera. Luna smiled sweetly, while Teigen's younger daughter Esti looked off to the side.

In the second photo, the kids all made different faces, not looking at the camera. "'One with all my babies' never works 😭," Teigen hilariously captioned the shots.

This past weekend, Legend shared pics of himself enjoying a lazy morning in pajamas with Wren and Miles. Legend nicknamed his sons “the boys” in his caption to the picture, which was taken as he sat with them on a couch at home.

Miles held his baby brother Wren, who appeared to be sleeping, as Legend had his arm around them. 

After welcoming two babies in the past five months, Legend and Teigen have been sharing several photos of their newly minted family of four. For the Fourth of July, their kids dressed in matching outfits to commemorate the occasion.

In an Instagram Reel, Teigen shared a peek at the mini-photoshoot with her four kids, who wore look-alike striped outfits. She joked that she posted a muted video because she and her EGOT winner husband wanted to protect viewers "from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises ."

Related Articles
Entertainer Donny Osmond and Debbie Osmond attend the launch of Donny Osmond Home on September 23, 2013 in New York City.
Donny Osmond Jokes He Has Enough Grandkids to Fill 'Several Soccer Teams': 'Sweet Chaos'
maria menounos baby gift
Maria Menounos Shares the Sweet Baby Gift She Received from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
marc anthony's baby meets david beckham
David Beckham Meets Marc Anthony's 4-Week-Old Baby in the Hospital in Sweet Photo: 'Tío David'
Chrissy Teigan talks about colonoscopy
Chrissy Teigen Shares Update After Getting First Colonoscopy: 'It Was a Good Nap’
Kourtney Kardashian's 3 Kids Are 'Excited' About Her Pregnancy: She 'canât wait to be a mom again'
Why Kourtney Kardashian Is More 'Conscious' About Giving Her Kids 'Freedom to Express Themselves'
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Son Aire: âMy Big Boyâ
Kylie Jenner Says She 'Never' Called Son Wolf Before Name Change: 'It Wasn't Even on the List'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West in Her Kids' Lives, Says She Refuses to 'Take That Experience Away'
Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For';
Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Home Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For'
Serena Williams dancing for instagram video
Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Bare Bump as She Dances in Behind-the-Scenes Clip: 'Keeps Baby Healthy'
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles with Her Two Kids on Turkish Getaway: 'Family Vacay'
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles on 'Family Vacay' with Son Noah and Lookalike Daughter Anja in Turkey
sarah michelle geller and freddie fam pics
Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Rare Family Photos on Vacation in Italy
Sterling waves goodbye to Patrick Mahomes leaving for training camp
Patrick Mahomes Gets an Adorable Send-Off from Daughter Sterling as He Heads Off to Training Camp
Kaley Cuoco Matilda twins instagram
Kaley Cuoco Twins with Baby Matilda in Adorable New Photo: 'Mini Me’
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen, 37, Prepares for Her First Colonoscopy: 'You Have to Get Ready to Have a Camera Up Your Butt'
chrissy teigen family pics https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu2YBm-vJyB/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen Has Relatable Mom Moment as She Tries to Get All Four Kids to Pose for Photo: 'Never Works'
Kate Hudson on vacation with her kids
Kate Hudson Shares Sunny Beach-Filled Photos with All Three of Her Kids on Sicilian Vacation