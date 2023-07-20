Chrissy Teigen Jokes She 'Needs to Get Outside' as She Shares New Photos Cuddling with Baby Wren

Chrissy Teigen is appreciating the little moments with her newborn baby — even if it keeps her inside.

On Thursday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram that featured her newest addition, 4-week-old son Wren.

In one photo, Teigen snuggles up with Wren on the couch as the two take a nap together. In another, Wren sleeps as his mom snaps a cute picture.

"All day all day," Teigen captioned her post.

She also revealed what her past few weeks have looked like. "These are the only pics I have now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," she shared in the comments. "I need to get outside."

Teigen shares her four kids — sons Wren and Miles Theodore, 4, and daughters Esti, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7, with husband John Legend, 44.

Earlier this week, the model shared a relatable mom moment as she tried to get a family photo with all four of her kids. In one shot, Teigen held Wren while Miles made a crazy face for the camera. Luna smiled sweetly, while Teigen's younger daughter Esti looked off to the side.

In the second photo, the kids all made different faces, not looking at the camera. "'One with all my babies' never works 😭," Teigen hilariously captioned the shots.

This past weekend, Legend shared pics of himself enjoying a lazy morning in pajamas with Wren and Miles. Legend nicknamed his sons “the boys” in his caption to the picture, which was taken as he sat with them on a couch at home.

Miles held his baby brother Wren, who appeared to be sleeping, as Legend had his arm around them.

After welcoming two babies in the past five months, Legend and Teigen have been sharing several photos of their newly minted family of four. For the Fourth of July, their kids dressed in matching outfits to commemorate the occasion.

In an Instagram Reel, Teigen shared a peek at the mini-photoshoot with her four kids, who wore look-alike striped outfits. She joked that she posted a muted video because she and her EGOT winner husband wanted to protect viewers "from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises ."

