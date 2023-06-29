Chrissy Teigen Kisses Surrogate's Bump in Sweet Tribute Photo: 'I Will Never Forget How Hard She Fought'

Chrissy Teigen praised her surrogate for her selflessness in helping the couple bring son Wren Alexander into the world

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on June 29, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has endless appreciation for the surrogate who helped safely welcome her baby boy into the world.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a photo Wednesday where she kisses surrogate Alexandra's bump as she carried Teigen and husband John Legend's new arrival, son Wren Alexander.

In the caption of the photo set, where she announces and explains the circumstances around her baby boy's birth, Teigen takes care to recognize what Alexandra put into this experience.

chrissy teigen announces surprise baby
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby boy.

Instagram/chrissyteigen

Noting that the news came amid her in vitro fertilization journey to conceive, Teigen explains, "We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."

"Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her," Teigen raved.

"All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks," she wrote. "I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

chrissy teigen announces surprise baby

Instagram/chrissyteigen

Teigen went on to explain the first embryo they tried with the surrogate "didn't survive," adding, "I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer."

She praised Alexandra for "how much she gave up of her own body — surgeries to get scar tissue cleared, the mental toll it takes to go through all of that for yourself, much less for other people."

They moved forward being "patient," and learned that Alexandra was pregnant with Wren "as we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy" with Esti, now 5 months.

Later, she continued, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra."

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Baby Wren joins big sisters Esti and Luna Simone, 7, as well as big brother Miles Theodore, 4.

