Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Luna and Son Miles Feeding Baby Brother Wren

The cookbook author surprised the world Wednesday when she announced she and John Legend welcomed baby No. 4

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 03:05PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen children
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen is in baby bliss.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, surprised the world on Wednesday by revealing she and husband John Legend, 44, recently welcomed their fourth baby, son Wren Alexander.

Since announcing the happy news, the couple has shared several adorable photos of their new family of six, which includes daughters Esti Maxine, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7, plus sons Miles Theodore, 4, and Wren.

On Thursday, Teigen shared a new set of photos of her little ones, including a sweet shot of Miles and Luna feeding their newborn baby brother.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The Chrissy's Court alum also included a cute shot of baby Esti sitting on Teigen's lap as well as a picture of Esti smiling while sitting in a white box.

"Babies babies babies!" Teigen captioned the post.

Teigen confirmed that her family had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Related Articles
Alan Arkin and wife Suzanne Arkin, Matthew Arkin and guest, Adam Arkin and wife Phyllis Lyons and Anthony Arkin and guest
Alan Arkin's Kids: All About the Actor's 3 Sons
Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell
Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace, 2, Enjoy Snowy Nature Walk in New Photo: 'Snowflakes in Our Hair'
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Boy's Name
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby's Name
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Simon Ford/Shutterstock (9993409ac) Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher British Curry Awards, London, UK - 26 Nov 2018
Russell Brand Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Laura Gallacher: 'Love Is Real'
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Surprise! Naomi Campbell Reveals She Welcomed Baby No. 2, a Son, at 53: 'It's Never Too Late'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share Glimpses of Infant in Scenes From Family of Five's Paris Trip
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share Glimpses of New Baby in Scenes from Family's Paris Trip
Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City.
Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sunny Outing in New York City with 19-Year-Old Son Pax— See the Photos!
j balvin and wife
J Balvin Carries Son, 2, on His Shoulders and Snuggles Up in His Crib in Adorable New Photos
Duane 'Dog' Chapman
All About Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13 Kids
Ant Andstead son Hudson graduation
Ant Anstead Says He's 'So Proud' as He Shares Photos from Son's Pre-K Graduation: 'Truly Thriving'
Chrissy Teigen Says Baby Boy Wren's Name Has Sweet Tie to Surrogate: 'Forever Connected to You'
Chrissy Teigen Says Baby Boy Wren's Name Has Sentimental Tie to Surrogate: 'Forever Connected'
Kaley Cuoco at the Pacific Design Center; Kaley Cuoco daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Matilda Playing with Bubbles: 'She’s Unsure Lol'
chrissy teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Raves About New Baby Boy Wren's Hair with Adorable Video: 'Simple Plan Is Shaking'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Name Picked Out for Their Baby on the Way
john legend and kids
The Sweetest Photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 4 Kids