Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Luna and Son Miles Feeding Baby Brother Wren

Chrissy Teigen is in baby bliss.



The Cravings cookbook author, 37, surprised the world on Wednesday by revealing she and husband John Legend, 44, recently welcomed their fourth baby, son Wren Alexander.

Since announcing the happy news, the couple has shared several adorable photos of their new family of six, which includes daughters Esti Maxine, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7, plus sons Miles Theodore, 4, and Wren.

On Thursday, Teigen shared a new set of photos of her little ones, including a sweet shot of Miles and Luna feeding their newborn baby brother.



The Chrissy's Court alum also included a cute shot of baby Esti sitting on Teigen's lap as well as a picture of Esti smiling while sitting in a white box.

"Babies babies babies!" Teigen captioned the post.

Teigen confirmed that her family had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.



"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

