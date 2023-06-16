Celebrity Chrissy Teigen Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up That Looks Just Like This $32 One from Amazon Wear it beyond the pool By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. While you may be stocked up on swimsuits for the season, having some stylish cover-ups is essential to completing your vacation look, and Chrissy Teigen just showed us how to wear one in the comfiest way. Yesterday, the Cravings cookbook author posted a series of family photos on Instagram, and in a picture with daughter Luna striking a yoga pose, Teigen layered an extra flowy jumpsuit over a leopard one-piece swimsuit. Chrissy Teigen Instagram We found a jumpsuit that looks so similar to the one Teigen was wearing in her recent Instagram post, and it’s available at Amazon for just $32. Comfortable and breezy, the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit is an ideal choice to wear as a swimsuit cover-up — the effortless pull-on style makes it easy to layer over bathing suits. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $31.85; amazon.com Jennifer Garner Rode a Tractor in the Functional One-and-Done Style Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn, Too The jumpsuit has adjustable spaghetti straps for a custom fit, and it even has two side pockets. It’s available in 34 colors, including pink, blue, and yellow, and is machine-washable. The wide-leg hem makes it a perfect option to wear from day to night — just layer it over a small white top and throw on a jean jacket for an easy outfit you can wear straight to dinner. The wide-leg silhouette is not only trendy among celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway, but it’s also mega-comfortable and oh-so breezy. The legs of this jumpsuit sit just above the ankle for a slightly cropped look that’s extra breathable; plus, the cut allows you to show off your white sneakers or summer sandals. Speaking of breathability, the lightweight jumpsuit is designed to be cooling, as it’s made from a soft and light blend of polyester and spandex fabric that also stretches to move with you. It’s earned over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers have noted its flattering fit and versatility in reviews. “It is so cute on and literally the most comfortable thing I have ever bought on Amazon,” one shopper wrote. “It will be a staple in my summer wardrobe.” Another shopper shared: “It’s lightweight but not too thin, perfect for summer,” and added that it’s “flattering and comfy.” And a third reviewer described the jumpsuit as “comfortable over a tank top or swimsuit.” If you’re looking for a staple swimsuit cover-up that also streamlines your closet, keep reading for more jumpsuits from Amazon, Free People, and Mango — all inspired by Teigen’s recent poolside look. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $27.19–$35.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! SeeLuNa Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $26.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Double Chic Jumpsuit, $29.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Free People Buy It! Free People High Roller Jumpsuit, $98; freepeople.com Free People Buy It! Free People Hot Shot V-Neck Onesie, $88; freepeople.com Free People Buy It! Free People Homecoming Jumper, $78; freepeople.com Mango Buy It! Mango Bow Neck Jumpsuit, $59.99; mango.com