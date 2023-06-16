Chrissy Teigen Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up That Looks Just Like This $32 One from Amazon

Wear it beyond the pool

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Chrissy Teigen Swimsuit Cover Up Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Summer is nearly here, which means beach getaways will be a part of your weekend agenda again. While you may be stocked up on swimsuits for the season, having some stylish cover-ups is essential to completing your vacation look, and Chrissy Teigen just showed us how to wear one in the comfiest way.

Yesterday, the Cravings cookbook author posted a series of family photos on Instagram, and in a picture with daughter Luna striking a yoga pose, Teigen layered an extra flowy jumpsuit over a leopard one-piece swimsuit. 

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

We found a jumpsuit that looks so similar to the one Teigen was wearing in her recent Instagram post, and it’s available at Amazon for just $32. Comfortable and breezy, the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit is an ideal choice to wear as a swimsuit cover-up — the effortless pull-on style makes it easy to layer over bathing suits. 

Amazon Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits Adjustable

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $31.85; amazon.com

The jumpsuit has adjustable spaghetti straps for a custom fit, and it even has two side pockets. It’s available in 34 colors, including pink, blue, and yellow, and is machine-washable. The wide-leg hem makes it a perfect option to wear from day to night — just layer it over a small white top and throw on a jean jacket for an easy outfit you can wear straight to dinner.

The wide-leg silhouette is not only trendy among celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway, but it’s also mega-comfortable and oh-so breezy. The legs of this jumpsuit sit just above the ankle for a slightly cropped look that’s extra breathable; plus, the cut allows you to show off your white sneakers or summer sandals.

Speaking of breathability, the lightweight jumpsuit is designed to be cooling, as it’s made from a soft and light blend of polyester and spandex fabric that also stretches to move with you. It’s earned over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers have noted its flattering fit and versatility in reviews. 

“It is so cute on and literally the most comfortable thing I have ever bought on Amazon,” one shopper wrote. “It will be a staple in my summer wardrobe.”

Another shopper shared: “It’s lightweight but not too thin, perfect for summer,” and added that it’s “flattering and comfy.” And a third reviewer described the jumpsuit as “comfortable over a tank top or swimsuit.” 

If you’re looking for a staple swimsuit cover-up that also streamlines your closet, keep reading for more jumpsuits from Amazon, Free People, and Mango — all inspired by Teigen’s recent poolside look.

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap V Neck

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $27.19–$35.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon SeeLuNa Womens Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuits V-Neck Spaghetti Strap

Amazon

Buy It! SeeLuNa Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $26.98; amazon.com

Amazon Double Chic Women's Jumpsuit with Pockets V Neck Spaghetti Strap

Amazon

Buy It! Double Chic Jumpsuit, $29.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Free People High Roller Jumpsuit

Free People 

Buy It! Free People High Roller Jumpsuit, $98; freepeople.com

Free People Hot Shot V-Neck Onesie

Free People 

Buy It! Free People Hot Shot V-Neck Onesie, $88; freepeople.com

Free People Homecoming Jumper

Free People 

Buy It! Free People Homecoming Jumper, $78; freepeople.com

Mango Bow neck jumpsuit

Mango

Buy It! Mango Bow Neck Jumpsuit, $59.99; mango.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Weekend sales roundup
The 7 Best Sales Right Now: Tory Burch Bags, Barefoot Dreams Bedding, Taylor Swift's Shoes, and More
Vacuum One-Off Tout
This Shark Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Prefer to Roomba Is 47% Off at Amazon Right Now
PO Tested Shapewear Tout
The Best Lace Shapewear Bodysuit We Tested Is Up to 59% Off at Amazon Today
Related Articles
Neon Swimsuits Roundup Tout
Neon Swimwear Is Having a Moment — and You Can Get in on the Trend Starting at Just $17
PO Tested Shapewear Tout
The Best Lace Shapewear Bodysuit We Tested Is Up to 59% Off at Amazon Today
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra in Maxi Dresses
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Wearing Maxi Dresses for Summer — Shop the Trend Starting at $20
Barbiecore Trend Roundup Tout
25 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer
Emma Roberts bikini
Emma Roberts Turns Up the Heat in Colorful Thong Bikini and Wedges for Desert Photo Shoot
Amazon ANRABESS Women Swimsuit Crochet Cover Up Tout
Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by the Quality of Amazon's Hottest New Crochet Cover-Up, and It’s Only $35
Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag Tout
This New Belt Bag Is Already a Hit with Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for as Little as $10
Aleader Running Sneakers Tout
These ‘Super Lightweight’ Slip-On Sneakers That Are ‘Perfect for Summer’ Are on Sale at Amazon
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Casual Summer Dresses Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Casual Summer Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 58% Off
Fashion One-Off: Blouse Tout
Shoppers Get ‘So Many Compliments’ on This Sleeveless Blouse from Amazon — and It’s on Sale
Jennifer Aniston in workout leggings via this video? https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJjM9MgQwe/
Jennifer Aniston Squatted and Kicked in Workout Pants That Look So Much Like the Lululemon Align Leggings
Victoria's Secret Swim on Amazon Tout
Victoria’s Secret Is Now On Amazon — Just in Time for Swimsuit Season
Salma Hayek swimsuit.
Salma Hayek Makes Waves in Curve-Hugging Bikini for Yacht Day Out — See Her Look!
Chrissy Teigen Luna lasagna.
Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Facepalm After Dropping Lasagna John Legend Made Them for Girls' Trip
Jane Seymour in plunging swimsuit at 72
Jane Seymour Poses in Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit and Makeup-Free Selfie in Vacation Snaps
Dylan Mulvaney attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dylan Mulvaney Wows in a Crystal-Covered Gown for Tony Awards Debut: ‘This Is My Super Bowl, Y’all’