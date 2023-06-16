Chrissy Teigen Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up That Looks Just Like This $32 One from Amazon

Summer is nearly here, which means beach getaways will be a part of your weekend agenda again. While you may be stocked up on swimsuits for the season, having some stylish cover-ups is essential to completing your vacation look, and Chrissy Teigen just showed us how to wear one in the comfiest way.

Yesterday, the Cravings cookbook author posted a series of family photos on Instagram, and in a picture with daughter Luna striking a yoga pose, Teigen layered an extra flowy jumpsuit over a leopard one-piece swimsuit.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

We found a jumpsuit that looks so similar to the one Teigen was wearing in her recent Instagram post, and it’s available at Amazon for just $32. Comfortable and breezy, the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit is an ideal choice to wear as a swimsuit cover-up — the effortless pull-on style makes it easy to layer over bathing suits.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $31.85; amazon.com

The jumpsuit has adjustable spaghetti straps for a custom fit, and it even has two side pockets. It’s available in 34 colors, including pink, blue, and yellow, and is machine-washable. The wide-leg hem makes it a perfect option to wear from day to night — just layer it over a small white top and throw on a jean jacket for an easy outfit you can wear straight to dinner.

The wide-leg silhouette is not only trendy among celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway, but it’s also mega-comfortable and oh-so breezy. The legs of this jumpsuit sit just above the ankle for a slightly cropped look that’s extra breathable; plus, the cut allows you to show off your white sneakers or summer sandals.

Speaking of breathability, the lightweight jumpsuit is designed to be cooling, as it’s made from a soft and light blend of polyester and spandex fabric that also stretches to move with you. It’s earned over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers have noted its flattering fit and versatility in reviews.

“It is so cute on and literally the most comfortable thing I have ever bought on Amazon,” one shopper wrote. “It will be a staple in my summer wardrobe.”

Another shopper shared: “It’s lightweight but not too thin, perfect for summer,” and added that it’s “flattering and comfy.” And a third reviewer described the jumpsuit as “comfortable over a tank top or swimsuit.”

If you’re looking for a staple swimsuit cover-up that also streamlines your closet, keep reading for more jumpsuits from Amazon, Free People, and Mango — all inspired by Teigen’s recent poolside look.

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $27.19–$35.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! SeeLuNa Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $26.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Double Chic Jumpsuit, $29.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People High Roller Jumpsuit, $98; freepeople.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Hot Shot V-Neck Onesie, $88; freepeople.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Homecoming Jumper, $78; freepeople.com

Mango

Buy It! Mango Bow Neck Jumpsuit, $59.99; mango.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

