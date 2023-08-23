Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'

The model and cookbook author posted photos posted on Instagram Tuesday showing the sweet night out

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 23, 2023 07:23AM EDT
Chrissy Teigen is spending date night with her husband

The model and cookbook author, 37, posted a series of sweet photos and video on Instagram Tuesday, showing herself and husband, John Legend, 44, on a date night to see Drake on tour.

“Young love !!” Teigen captioned the post.

The rapper performed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Monday and Tuesday, and Tiegen's post confirmed that she and Legend were amongst the audience.

In the first image, the two parents posed with one arm around the back of one another as Teigen wore a strapless, floor-length black leather dress. Meanwhile, the “All of Me” singer smiled next to his wife in a red and white baseball jacket, a plain white T-shirt worn underneath and blue jeans.

In another photo from the post, Teigen appeared to be backstage at the concert, standing next to a large inflatable.

Next, a video clip showed a view from high-up seats in the L.A. arena as Drake appeared on the stage and the big screens above it. Smoke machines surrounded the stage as flashes of yellow, green, and blue lights alternated while the rapper performed.

Legend shared his feelings about the date night in the comments section of the post, adding “😍😍😍😍.”

When the celebrity couple isn’t spending time on date nights, they’re often in full family mode and championing their four children.

On Monday, Teigen posted an adorable clip to her Instagram Story showing her “teething girl,” 7-month-old baby Esti Maxine.

Esti was seen in the video teething on a Haakaa Fresh Food Feeder device that had fruit inside, while sat on her dad's lap

“Oh, she loves it,” Teigen could be heard saying in the video. “We put strawberries in there — little cut-up strawberries. So cute."

Aside from Esti, Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter Luna Simone, 7, son Miles Theodore, 5, and son Wren Alexander, 9 weeks.

