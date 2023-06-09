Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Laugh with Baby Daughter Esti in Adorable Selfies

The cookbook author and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti via surrogate on Jan. 13

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on June 9, 2023 03:02PM EDT
chrissy teigen
Photo:

chrissy teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are all smiles as they pose with the newest addition to their family.

On Thursday, the model and cookbook author, 37, shared two sweet photos on Instagram that showcased husband John Legend, 44, and their baby daughter Esti, 5 months.

In one selfie, the proud parents smile as Legend holds Esti, who has her finger in her mouth. In a second photo, Teigen holds Esti, who appears mid-laugh.

"Our 🐞," Teigen captioned the post.

Teigen and Legend have been married since 2013. They share daughters Esti and Luna, 7, as well as son Miles, 5.

In May, the Cravings author shared a photo on her Instagram Story from a visit to daughter Luna's school, where she sat in a picnic setup on the floor, holding baby sister Esti on her lap.

In the photo, Luna sat on a blanket, with her bento box-style lunch box and water bottle in front of her as she fed Esti, who took her bottle with her eyes closed.

"Luna at her school Olympics, getting a gold medal in momming," Teigen captioned the shot.

The week prior, Teigen got candid about her breastfeeding journey by sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding daughter Esti. "Esti has another bestie: the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Collector," Teigen captioned the post. "It is the perfect breast pad alternative for moms who want to save every drop of leakage and letdown instead of soaking it up."

