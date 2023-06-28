Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have expanded their family!

The Cravings cookbook author and EGOT winner announced on June 28 that just five months after welcoming baby Esti, they were now a family of six with the addition of a son, who they welcomed via surrogate.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote on Instagram, referencing their surrogate. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

In the post, Teigen shared that she "always wanted four children" and that with the addition of Wren, "our hearts, and our home, are officially full."

Now, as a family of six, take a look at the cutest photos of Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren!