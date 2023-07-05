Celebrity Parents Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's Four Kids Dress in Matching Outfits for Photo Shoot on Fourth of July The 'Cravings' cookbook author and EGOT winner celebrated their first holiday with newborn son Wren By Hannah Sacks and Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 04:18PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Chrissy Teigen / Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating their first Fourth of July as a family of six. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared an Instagram Reel on Wednesday of a mini-photoshoot with her four kids: newborn son Wren Alexander, daughter Esti Maxine, 5 months, son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7. Teigen joked that she posted a muted video because she and the EGOT winner, 44, wanted to protect viewers "from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises ." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Surprise! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 4: 'So Happy to Tell the World He Is Here' Last week, the couple surprised fans when they revealed they had welcomed their fourth baby, Wren, via surrogate on Monday, July 19. In a lengthy Instagram post, Teigen honored her surrogate Alexandra. "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens." "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you." She also shared the first photo of her new baby son. In the photo, Wren slept while wrapped in a white blanket with stars, his full head of hair sticking straight up. "💕💕💕💕," Teigen captioned her post. Teigen's post included a lengthy description of her process with surrogacy, noting that she's "always wanted four children."