John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Their Kids Spend the Night at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are living life Barbie and Ken-style!

The couple and their kids recently visited Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse — which Airbnb has renovated in celebration of the new Barbie film, with Ken as the property's host — and shared photos from their fun-filled family stay to Instagram on Saturday.

“Spent the night at ken’s!!! @airbnb,” Teigen, 37, joked in the post's caption.

Clearly fans of the dashing doll, she and Legend, 44, appeared to have raided Ken’s closet during their stay. The first snap showed Teigen wearing an oversized Western shirt with a neck scarf, while Legend wore a denim trucker vest — both have been worn by Ryan Gosling in his role as Ken in the new movie.

Teigen and Legend at Barbie/Ken's Airbnb home in Malibu. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The couple — who recently welcomed their fourth child — stood next to one of the many bright pink walls of the home, near an infinity pool with bright pink floats. A second photo featured Legend and Teigen’s son Miles Theodore, 4, wearing the same denim vest as his dad as he strummed on a guitar by the pool.

Another snap showed the couple’s daughter Luna Simone, grinning as she sat on a bright pink chair by the pool. The stylish 7-year-old was suitably dressed for the visit in a bright pink bucket hat and dress — she'd even borrowed her mom’s pink pumps for the picture.

The couple's daughter Luna, 7, enjoyed the view from Barbie's home. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

And it wasn't just Barbie-style dress-ups for the family, in a video Teigen got ready to skate at Barbie’s roller disco. Located on the lawn, it was decked out with pink tinsel and a light-up floor. The Cravings cookbook author seemed to have borrowed Barbie’s iconic yellow skates, modeling them in front of a neon-colored rollerblade sign.

Inside the Dreamhouse, Miles was seen having a ball as he tried on Ken’s cowboy hat and cowboy boots and enjoyed a boogie, in what appeared to be a dressing room. Lined with pink walls and carpet, a Western theme carried throughout the space as a cow-print rug lay on the floor.

The couple's son Miles, 4, played guitar by the pool. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

A second clip showed Miles having more fun atop a life-sized toy horse. Dressed with a bright pink feather boa — Miles appeared delighted to play cowboys with his dad. The pair wore matching cowboy hats while Legend sported a fetching pair of bright pink shorts.

In another video, Teigen was seen trying on her Western shirt in the mirror in front of — of course! — yet another bright pink room in the Malibu house. A final photo showed the model wrapped in a blanket as she posed outside the impressive hillside residence, with pink and blue loungers propped up behind her.



Legend and Teigen welcomed their fourth child in June. Instagram/chrissyteigen

Fans of the highly anticipated Barbie film, which hits theaters on July 21, now have the chance to stay in the private Malibu mansion completely decked out in the doll's signature hot pink, thanks to Airbnb. The oceanfront mansion was previously available to rent in 2019 but has been revamped ahead of the new film.

Only two individual one-night stays on July 21 and 22 will be made available to book, so don’t pack up your pink suitcase just yet. Barbie lovers can request to book one of the free stays beginning on July 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

Legend and Teigen’s stay at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse came after they announced the happy news of their latest arrival, Wren Alexander, last week on Instagram. The couple welcomed their fourth child Wren Alexander, via surrogate. As well as Luna, Miles and Wren, they are also parents to 5 month old Esti Maxine.