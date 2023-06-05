Chrissy Teigen Started 'Spiraling' After Genealogy Test Mistakenly Said She Had an Identical Twin

"This is why I'm so co-dependent, because my twin was ripped away from me!" the cookbook author said on Instagram Sunday night

By
Published on June 5, 2023 10:56 AM
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she thought she had an identical twin after giving 23andMe a try.

"I paid for some of the upgrades and the first thing that came up after I found out that I was part neanderthal, was this: Identical twin," she said in a video clip, showing off her family tree with a little circle next to her initials. "That has to be a joke, right?"

Teigen, 37, explained to fans that she wrote to the company, texted her doctor and began "spiraling" as she called her father to try to fid out the truth.

"I'm literally saying, 'Dad, hey, did you see come out of mom's vagina and were there two of me?' the cookbook author recalled. "He starts laughing, saying 'No, I was there, there are not two of you!' I was like, 'Are you sure you were there?' "

She then made another call, this time to her sister, who gasped after Teigen directly asking if she had an identical twin.

"At this point, I'm making excuses for my whole life. I'm like, 'This is why I'm so co-dependent, because my twin was ripped away from me! This is why I always felt something missing and this is why I have addition issues,' " Teigen said. "... I'm like, literally, 'Holy f---!' "

But Teigen's sister reminded her of a PBS show that she participated in, Finding Your Roots, which features celebrities diving into their ancestral histories.

Though Teigen's episode was never finished, she did complete a DNA test and put it under a "secret name" to protect her identity. The results Teigen found from her 23andMe, turns out, were hers.

"My identical twin was myself!" Teigen said.

Chrissy Teigen
David Livingston/Getty Images

Teigen may not have a twin, but she does have the next best thing — her 7-year-old daughter Luna Simone somewhat impersonating her.

Just last month, the model uploaded a hilarious clip to her Instagram Story of Luna following in the cookbook author’s culinary footsteps.

"My mom's out of town, so I'm taking over the kitchen," the little girl told the camera. "I'm making cookies for dinner!"

In the footage — the oldest child of Teigen and husband John Legend, who welcomed daughter Esti in January — scooped cookie batter onto a baking sheet and delivered the treats to her little brother Miles Theodore, 5. Luna also promoted her mom’s Cravings collection while showing her baking skills.

“The bowls are back on Cravings website!” she gleefully exclaimed.

