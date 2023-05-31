Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment



Chrissy Teigen is doing some self care.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a video of herself on Tuesday getting her eyebrows done by an expert in her own home on her Instagram Story.

In the short clip, Teigen could be seen laying down in a pink robe while celebrity eyebrow artist Lily Maldonado groomed and clipped the hairs on her eyebrow. Her other eyebrow appeared to have a plastic over it to help hold it into shape as it went through the lamination process.

She even took a moment to hum along to the TV, which had been playing in the background during the procedure.

Earlier in the day, she watched over her son Miles Theodore, 4½, as he cleaned the living room. He could be seen vacuuming the living room and bending down to clean under the entertainment system with the TV.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The star has been keeping up with eyebrow maintenance since undergoing a brow transplant in 2021, where hairs were taken from the back of a patient's head and placed on her face to create a fuller set of brows.

New York City-based Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Yael Halaas told PEOPLE that the eyebrow hairs from a transplant “need to be trimmed and groomed with more frequency," because the hairs are taken from the back of the head and “will continue to grow.”

Teigen raved about her look immediately after getting the procedure in different candid pictures on her Instagram Story, calling the results of her fuller eyebrows "crazy" in the caption.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

"A little dark from the pencil but it's so cool to have brows again," she captioned the clip. She then warned teenagers to "not pluck them all off like I did!!"

The surgeon who did her brow surgery, Dr. Jason Diamond, echoed her sentiments in a post on his own Instagram page, saying he knows "too many people," including "entire generations," that have overplucked their brows or are experiencing thinning over time.

"Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic," he wrote alongside a shot of Teigen's Story. "They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teigen, who also shares daughters Luna Simone, 7, and Esti Maxine, 4 months, with husband John Legend, is not afraid to share intimate moments of her life on Instagram. She has been keeping her fans updated on the growth Esti, who was born on Jan. 13.

Earlier this week, Teigen posted a sweet video of the 4-month-old to her Instagram showing the infant's adorable giggles. In the video, Teigen looked over Esti as the baby girl — dressed in floral pajamas and a neckerchief — rested on a gray blanket. As Teigen said "yay" and wiggled her legs, Esti chuckled in response.

"Baby giggles are theeee best," the mom of three captioned the video.

