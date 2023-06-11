Chrissy Teigen Shares Fun Snapshots from Her 'Third Annual' Joshua Tree Trip with Daughter Luna, 7 — See The Photos!

Girls trip!

Chrissy Teigen spent some time with her eldest child, 7-year-old Luna, in Joshua Tree over the weekend for a "third annual girls trip" — and even shared some shots from the getaway to social media.

"Having our third annual girl’s weekend with miss luna tuna sandwich, in Joshua Tree," she captioned a string of photos and video shared to Instagram on Saturday.

"I’ve always wanted to come but truthfully I’m a bit of an indoor cat when it comes to life, and my nose and body don’t do well in the dirt and heat! but the weather is perfect (not crazy hot!!) and the people are kind and welcoming and the Walmart is popppppin so we are really having the best time", Tiegen continued.

The first pic from Teigen's post showed her and Luna hand-in-hand posing with old hairdressing equipment while seated on bright pink chairs. In the shot, Luna wore yellow shorts, a flowery tank top and pink cap, while her mom opted for a red strapless dress and sun hat.

In other photos from their excursion, Luna and her mom appeared to be having a blast, as they investigated giant rocks, posed with paintings and enjoyed making some mac and cheese.

Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

But even the best times can come with some mistakes along the way, as Teigen explained in her post. During the trip, she "immediately dropped" a lasagne that husband John Legend had made for her, effectively ending her plans to reheat it "over the fire like a mountain man."

"But in turn, I got to cook and eat my first meal outside (I know it sounds silly but I’ve never just both cooked annnnd enjoyed a meal in the sun, I get very anxious/itchy/flustered I don’t know!!) and it was really quite nice," Teigen explained.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen author even included a photo of Luna shrugging her shoulders next to the apparent fallen lasagna — which hilariously landed on a bunch of dirt.



Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

"The simplicity of it all was driving me a little bonkers and holding back from doing tooooo much was very difficult and something that needs to be addressed in therapy but my takeaway is this: the most isn’t always the best! sometimes the least is just fine, or even great. this was great," she shared of the Joshua Tree getaway.

On her Instagram Story, Teigen even gave fans more of a behind-the-scenes look of their getaway, from an outdoor lunch to a text exchange between herself and Legend, 44. In the texts, Legend tells his wife about how their son Miles, 5, "only wants to listen to entire John Legend albums."

"John having another Miles daddy trip while I'm on my special Luna weekend," Teigen captioned the screenshot. "Someone is taking care of the baby, before you even start."

Luna Stephens. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

Teigen and Legend share Luna, Miles and 5-month-old daughter Esti. Just last month, the family celebrated their son's fifth birthday. Alongside photos of the newly-minted 5-year-old in May, Legend wrote, "Look who's 5 today! Happy Birthday to Miles!"

Teigen's mom, Pepper, commented on the post from her trip to Thailand, writing, "Happy birthday Miles, ask mom to open the drawer in the kitchen and there's a red envelope just for you 🎂🎈❤️❤️." Teigen even prepared "birthday brownies," which awaited the little one in the car along with a green decorated crown after school.