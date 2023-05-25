Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'

In two Instagram videos, the eldest daughter of Teigen and John Legend seemingly knows her way around the kitchen

By
Published on May 25, 2023 09:16 AM
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen; Luna Stephens. Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

It’s a kitchen takeover at the Teigen-Legend house!

In her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen shared two adorable videos of 7-year-old daughter Luna Simone — and she looked to be following in the cookbook author’s culinary footsteps.

"My mom's out of town, so I'm taking over the kitchen," the little girl told the camera. "I'm making cookies for dinner!"

Perched on a marble island, Luna was shown scooping cookie batter onto a baking sheet before the video cut to her delivering a plate of the treats to her little brother Miles Theodore, 5.

“Miles, dinner is served!” the oldest child of Teigen, 37, and husband John Legend announced as she slid the plate of cookies over to Miles, who laughed.

Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Luna Stephens.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In the second video, Luna expertly promoted her mom’s Cravings collection while showing her baking prowess, cracking an egg into a pink melamine bowl and then mixing the dough.

“The bowls are back on Cravings website!” she gleefully exclaimed.

Luna and her family have already had a busy spring, celebrating holidays and birthdays. Last month, her dad lovingly toasted her seventh trip around the sun on Instagram.

"Happy 7th birthday to our kind, smart, creative, beautiful little girl Luna Simone," wrote Legend, 44.

Added the proud papa, "She brings us so much light and love every single day and I feel so lucky to be her dad."

Earlier in April, ​​the family spent time in Italy, posing for family pictures in Venice as they celebrated Easter.

"Happy Easter from me and my babies!" the proud dad — who, in addition to Miles, also shares 4-month-old daughter Esti Maxine with Teigen.

Last week, Miles turned 5 with a family celebration. "Look who's 5 today! Happy Birthday to Miles!" Legend wrote alongside a carousel of the cutest photos.

And Teigen made sure there were sweet treats on hand to toast the big day. Ahead of the birthday boy getting out of school, she prepared "birthday brownies," which awaited Miles in the car along with a green decorated crown.














Related Articles
Maroon 5 - Middle Ground (Official Music Video)
Adam Levine’s Family Makes Rare Guest Appearance in Maroon 5 Music Video: Watch
Kelly Mi Li family photos
'Bling Empire' ’s Kelly Mi Li Opens Up About Spending 30 Days in Confinement with New Baby (Exclusive)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson makes an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says He Doesn’t Want More Kids After Welcoming Second Baby: 'We're Busy'
Jason Bateman and daughter
Jason Bateman Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Maple, 11, at Lakers Game — See the Rare Photo!
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her 3rd Birthday: 'You Are the Best Big Sister Ever'
Tori Roloff Celebrates Daughter Lilah’s First Dance Recital: ‘Let’s Go Dance’
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Hits Taylor Swift Tour with Daughters and Husband: 'So Fun Being a Family of Swifties'
Khloé Kardashian Films Cute TikTok Dance with Daughter True — Who Also Directs it!
Khloé Kardashian Shares Clip of Cute Scooter Dance with Daughter True — Who Directs the Video!
natasha rodriguez, Arod
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Daughter Natasha's High School Graduation: 'Proud of You Always'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CscLpmfJhAt/?hl=en. Ciara/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/Csbhxg6LZOG/. Russell Wilson/Instagram
Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Son Future on His 9th Birthday: 'You Are a Leader'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reflects on Parenting Challenges: 'There Are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep' (Exclusive)
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Chrissy Teigen on Instagram: "Esti has another bestie: the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Colle. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Photo of Herself Nursing 4-Month-Old Baby Daughter Esti
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Enjoys 'Date' with Daughter Ava to Judge UCLA's Annual Spring Sing: 'Couldn't Be Happier'
Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
Meghan McCain Has Fun Day out with Daughter Liberty Sage: ‘Day at the Museum
Meghan McCain Has 'Day at the Museum' with Daughter Liberty Sage
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'