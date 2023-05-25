Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'

It’s a kitchen takeover at the Teigen-Legend house!



In her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen shared two adorable videos of 7-year-old daughter Luna Simone — and she looked to be following in the cookbook author’s culinary footsteps.



"My mom's out of town, so I'm taking over the kitchen," the little girl told the camera. "I'm making cookies for dinner!"

Perched on a marble island, Luna was shown scooping cookie batter onto a baking sheet before the video cut to her delivering a plate of the treats to her little brother Miles Theodore, 5.

“Miles, dinner is served!” the oldest child of Teigen, 37, and husband John Legend announced as she slid the plate of cookies over to Miles, who laughed.

Luna Stephens. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In the second video, Luna expertly promoted her mom’s Cravings collection while showing her baking prowess, cracking an egg into a pink melamine bowl and then mixing the dough.

“The bowls are back on Cravings website!” she gleefully exclaimed.

Luna and her family have already had a busy spring, celebrating holidays and birthdays. Last month, her dad lovingly toasted her seventh trip around the sun on Instagram.



"Happy 7th birthday to our kind, smart, creative, beautiful little girl Luna Simone," wrote Legend, 44.

Added the proud papa, "She brings us so much light and love every single day and I feel so lucky to be her dad."



Earlier in April, ​​the family spent time in Italy, posing for family pictures in Venice as they celebrated Easter.

"Happy Easter from me and my babies!" the proud dad — who, in addition to Miles, also shares 4-month-old daughter Esti Maxine with Teigen.



Last week, Miles turned 5 with a family celebration. "Look who's 5 today! Happy Birthday to Miles!" Legend wrote alongside a carousel of the cutest photos.

And Teigen made sure there were sweet treats on hand to toast the big day. Ahead of the birthday boy getting out of school, she prepared "birthday brownies," which awaited Miles in the car along with a green decorated crown.



























