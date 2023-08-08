Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo

Chrissy Teigen's daughters are already twinning!

In a photo posted on her Instagram Story on Monday, the Cravings cookbook author and model, 37, shared a sweet sibling photo of her daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 7 months.

In the snap, Luna holds her baby sister as the two smile for the camera, with both sisters wearing matching pink and teal outfits.

Teigen and her husband John Legend share four kids together — Luna, Miles, 5, Esti, and Wren, 7 weeks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July, Legend posted a selfie of himself enjoying a lazy morning in sleepwear with his baby boy Wren Alexander and son Miles. Legend nicknamed his sons “the boys” in his caption to the picture, taken as he sat with them on a couch at home. Miles held his baby brother Wren, who appeared to be sleeping, as Legend had his arm around them.

In another cute photo, baby Wren smiled as he lay on a comfy-looking bed of cushions. His older brother Miles, meanwhile, was seen in a following snap in a change of clothes as he looked at his reflection in the mirror.

Teigen also posted a series of new Instagram photos of her children that weekend. In one snap, she was seen lying down with her two younger kids Esti and Wren on a baby mat, along with her mom.

A second photo showed daughter Luna holding baby Wren as she sat on the floor. A final hilarious snap showed Teigen pretending to cry as she sat in a cot with Miles and Luna.

The longtime couple surprised fans when they revealed they had welcomed their fourth baby, Wren, via surrogate on Monday, June 19. In a lengthy Instagram post, Teigen honored her surrogate Alexandra.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."